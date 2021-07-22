We’re Looking For A Data Visualization Intern

FiveThirtyEight is seeking an intern to join our interactives and graphics team during the fall of 2021. We’re looking for a current student journalist or recent graduate who is excited about using data visualization to create powerful journalism. This is a highly collaborative role, so we’re also looking for candidates who are excited to work across our newsroom.

The ideal candidate will have demonstrated promise in at least two of the following areas: journalism, data visualization and programming. Roughly two-thirds of the internship will be spent working on daily charts, with a heavy emphasis on mentorship and constructive editing throughout. The rest of the internship will be designed — in collaboration with the Senior Editor for Data Visualization — around the intern’s own interests. That can take numerous forms of reader-facing and/or internal projects. Previous intern projects included watching hours of baseball in order to report out their own story, building a Twitter bot highlighting random Americans via census data, and working with a reporter to build out a standalone interactive project.



If you don’t check every box below, that’s OK. Apply with a cover letter and resume at the Disney jobs portal by Aug. 2. Applicants should be able to commit to a full-time schedule from mid-September through December and must be a current student or have graduated in the past 18 months. This is a U.S.-based remote position.

Responsibilities

Crafting daily charts to FiveThirtyEight publication standards under the supervision of editors or more senior Visual Journalists.

Regularly attending newsroom meetings and participating in our editorial workflow.

Pitching in on larger team initiatives with the help and guidance of senior team members.

Contributing original ideas for chart forms, stories and interactive features.

Designing, alongside their manager, a growth-oriented plan for their non-charts time.

Basic Qualifications

Experience working in Adobe Illustrator.

Demonstrated ability in at least two of the following: journalism, data visualization and programming. School work or self-published pieces count!

Knowledge of FiveThirtyEight and the kinds of journalism we create.

Preferred Qualifications