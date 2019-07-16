We’re Hiring Two Research Assistants To Grow Our One-Of-A-Kind Polls Database

FiveThirtyEight’s data-driven journalism thrives on the latest polls. With the 2020 election on the horizon, we just can’t keep up! We’re seeking two diligent and well-organized research assistants to keep our supply of data flowing. These are part-time positions that play a critical role in FiveThirtyEight’s politics reporting and interactive development. In this role you will:

Collect and enter data from polls as they are released.

Help with original, ad hoc research within the data for specific stories or projects.

Develop an expertise in U.S. poll operators — their methodologies, quirks and quality.

Become a part of the daily rhythms of the FiveThirtyEight newsroom.

The ideal candidate:

Knows their way around a spreadsheet and has some experience collecting data.

Has a functional understanding of how polls work and the fundamental statistical concepts necessary to interpret them.

Has a librarian’s desire to bring order to the world and the discipline to commit to repetitive tasks.

Is comfortable calling, emailing and otherwise chasing down the details necessary to understand each poll.

Is available and willing to work an irregular schedule. (You never know when the pollsters will strike!)

These positions are part-time. They may sometimes involve irregular hours and are thus well-suited to students. We are happy to accommodate class schedules, and we especially encourage applications from those seeking degrees in political science, journalism or statistics.

FiveThirtyEight is based in New York City. These positions can be worked from our office or remotely. If you are remote, occasional video chat will be required, but most communication will be over Slack.

To apply, please email your resume to Chris Groskopf.

ABC News and FiveThirtyEight are equal opportunity employers. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.