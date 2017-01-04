We’re Hiring Summer Interns

FiveThirtyEight is looking for four interns for the summer of 2017. The positions, which are paid and based in New York City, will give college students or recent graduates a chance to work alongside our journalists in some of our most important roles.

The four internships are:

Data Reporter. This intern will work on stories in many of our five sections, including politics, sports, economics, science and culture, writing their own work or doing research for colleagues. Candidates should submit examples of their published reporting and writing, showing a particular interest in one of our five subject areas and a facility for working with data and statistics. Copy editor. This intern will assist our copy desk in editing stories for accuracy, numeracy, grammar and style, with a particular focus on doing fact-checking and research. Candidates should be interested in pursuing a career in editing and should demonstrate their experience in editing at the college level. If you already have a favorite stylebook, you might be a good candidate for this position (though we use AP’s). Podcasts and video. This intern will work in both audio and video production, helping with topic research, setting up the recording studio, editing both audio and video, and packaging online and for social media. We’re looking for someone with basic audio and video editing skills, but more than that, we’re interested in applicants who are curious and eager to take on new challenges. Visual journalism. This intern will design, edit and produce static graphics to accompany stories on the site, assist with reporting and research, create original stories (which can be primarily or entirely visual, or mostly written), and — depending on the intern’s skill set and level of interest — contribute to bigger interactive projects. The ideal candidate will have experience making data graphics using design tools such as Illustrator or programming languages such as JavaScript, Python and R. Other journalism-related programming experience — such as Web-scraping or news app development — is a plus. General comfort with numbers is essential, as is experience with spreadsheet software such as Excel.

The length of these internships is 10 weeks, and the approximate dates are June 5-Aug. 11, 2017. Interns may work up to 40 hours per week with some flexibility in number of hours and schedule to accommodate classes as needed.

Here are the eligibility requirements:

Candidates must be enrolled in a college/university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring/fall) prior to participation in the internship program OR currently participating in a Disney College Program or Disney Professional Internship. Candidates graduating in May 2017 are eligible.

They must be at least 18 years of age, and must not have completed one year of continual employment on a Disney internship or program.

They must possess an unrestricted work authorization.

Please don’t apply by email. Instead, use these links:

Data Reporter

Copy Editor

Podcasts and Video

Visual Journalism