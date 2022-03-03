We’re Hiring An Associate Visual Journalist

FiveThirtyEight is seeking a kind and creative Associate Visual Journalist to join our Interactives and Graphics team. This entry-level position is ideal for recent graduates and career switchers, as it offers immediate access to the experience and mentorship necessary to become a thriving member of the Interactives team. Day-to-day work primarily involves creating static charts, but the Associate Visual Journalist will also have opportunities to work on interactives and occasionally pitch their own work.

The Associate Visual Journalist will report to either the Deputy Editor, Interactives and Graphics, or the Senior Editor, Interactives, and work closely with the rest of the Interactives team, as well as with reporters and editors across the newsroom. This full-time role with benefits is a U.S.-based position. As our offices are in New York, we prefer candidates based in the New York area, but full-time remote work may be considered.

If you have questions, please email Deputy Editor Chris Groskopf. To apply, please submit a cover letter and résumé through the Disney Careers portal.

Responsibilities:

Crafting static and bespoke charts to accompany daily and feature stories under the supervision of editors or more senior visual journalists

Contributing code and design to minor components of interactive projects as a sole contributor or to larger components when working in close collaboration with more senior visual journalists

Proactively learning whatever new technical skills and domain knowledge are necessary to succeed on each project

Collaborating with the Interactives team and the rest of the newsroom by actively engaging in routine workflow, such as copy editing, story check-ins and project retrospectives

Communicating project status, including unexpected roadblocks or delays, to collaborators and stakeholders in a timely fashion

Giving and receiving candid feedback to peers, colleagues and managers

Basic Qualifications:

A passion for data visualization and crafting graphics that tell a clear story

Proficiency in Adobe Illustrator

Some experience using front-end web-development technologies, such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript

The ability to balance deadlines with opportunities to experiment and create new ways to visualize sports and politics data

Enthusiasm for collaborating with other FiveThirtyEight journalists on their beats

Preferred Qualifications:

A solid understanding of U.S. politics, particularly electoral politics, major U.S. sports and/or science

Fluency in basic statistics

Fluency in at least one programming language, ideally JavaScript

This is an entry-level position so if you don’t check every box but still feel like this would be a great role for you, please apply!

ABC News and FiveThirtyEight are equal-opportunity employers. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.