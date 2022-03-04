We’re Hiring An Art And Design Intern For Summer And Fall

FiveThirtyEight is hiring an Art and Design Intern for the summer and fall. Are you someone who loves using photography, illustration and design to tell a compelling story? Are you considering a career in visual journalism? The Art and Design Intern will work with FiveThirtyEight’s Senior Designer and story editors to make our stories as visually compelling as they are well-researched and written. It’s an exciting opportunity for someone with an interest in editorial design to have an outsize impact on a small team.

This paid internship will run from approximately May/June 2022 through January 2023 and can be fully remote if you live outside the New York City area. Current students at accredited colleges or universities are eligible, as are recent graduates who were enrolled in at least one course in the semester before the internship starts.

The Art and Design Intern may work up to 40 hours per week (with some flexibility in schedule, as needed).

To apply, please send a cover letter, résumé and link to your website or portfolio through the Disney Careers portal. Even if you don’t check all the boxes below, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible! If you have any questions about this role, please email Emily Scherer, Senior Designer.

Responsibilities:

Researching, cropping and writing photo captions for stories

Applying stylistic treatments to photos to create visually consistent art elements for stories in a series (for example, World Cup updates)

Thinking through the order and pacing of images within a story to find the best way to keep our readers engaged throughout

Creating custom illustrations to lead daily and feature stories

Helping assemble stories in WordPress and contributing ideas for headlines and other display text to make sure all elements of the piece work well together

Collaborating with other FiveThirtyEight teams on video and interactive projects

Basic Qualifications:

Interest in pursuing a career in graphic design, art direction, photo editing and/or illustration

Experience in visual arts or photojournalism at the college level

Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Kindness and enthusiasm for collaborating

Preferred Qualifications:

Familiarity and interest in U.S. politics, sports and/or science

Proficiency in Adobe InDesign, After Effects and/or WordPress

ABC News and FiveThirtyEight are equal-opportunity employers. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.