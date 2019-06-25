We’re Hiring A Visual Journalist To Cover Sports, The 2020 Election And More

FiveThirtyEight’s graphics and interactives team is growing! We’re looking for a savvy visual journalist to contribute to daily graphics production, collaborate on deeply reported stories and help develop our “big swing” interactives. If you’ve ever wanted to experiment with new ways to visualize NBA standings, design for cutting-edge sports statistics or think big about data-driven ways of covering elections, we have a place for you.

We’re looking for an early-to-mid-career web developer who …

Has a passion for data visualization and a demonstrated ability to build interactive graphics using modern web tools.

Can work independently but is eager to collaborate with other FiveThirtyEight journalists on their beats.

Is able to balance deadlines with opportunities to experiment and create new ways to visualize sports and politics data.

In addition, candidates who have a mix of the following will be exceptionally qualified for this role …

Experience programming in R, Ruby, Node or Python — particularly for data analysis or web application development.

Experience pitching and reporting original stories.

A background in formal statistics or a deep affinity for sabermetrics or other sports analysis.

We are a distributed team with a home base in New York City. Partially or fully remote arrangements will be an option for well-qualified candidates.

If you have questions, please email Chris Groskopf. To apply, please go here.

ABC News and FiveThirtyEight are equal opportunity employers. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.