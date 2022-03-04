We’re Hiring A Social Video Intern For Summer And Fall

FiveThirtyEight is seeking an intern to work with our video and social teams during the summer of 2022. We’re looking for a current student journalist or recent graduate who is enthusiastic about accuracy, clarity, video production and storytelling; who is adept at building and cultivating communities on platforms like TikTok or Instagram; and is interested in sharing our wonky, data-driven approach to sports and political journalism with those audiences.

The intern’s main role will be to build up FiveThirtyEight’s video presence, engagement and following on social platforms. This means pitching and executing short social videos while developing and refining FiveThirtyEight’s cross-platform voice and tone. Should they have interest, the intern might narrate or host videos. The intern will also help with general video audience strategy and work with our senior designer and video journalists to repurpose existing assets for distribution on our website and other platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Journalism experience (whether from a journalism class, school paper, job or internship) is a must, as is some experience reporting on politics. But “politics” doesn’t just mean electoral politics — it could mean you have experience reporting on policy issues, social movements, how polarization affects your community or something else.

The social/video intern will report to the senior editor for social and audience and the senior video producer but will also have the opportunity to work with reporters across the newsroom.



Applicants should be able to commit to a full-time schedule from May or June through August. They must be a current student or have graduated in the past 18 months. This is a paid position and can be done remotely.

Basic qualifications:

Some journalism experience

A solid understanding of U.S. politics and a prolific consumption of news

Enthusiasm for FiveThirtyEight and the kind of journalism we create

Demonstrated experience creating compelling social videos

Some experience with Adobe Premiere. Applicants should be able to cut clips and add music

Experience writing scripts and storyboarding

Experience behind a camera (a smartphone camera counts)

Preferred qualifications:

Experience writing social copy

Experience using WordPress or a similar CMS to publish articles

Experience in front of the camera (a smartphone camera counts)

Additional information:

If you don’t check every box, that’s OK — we’d still like to hear from you. Apply here with a résumé and brief cover letter. Please include links in your cover letter or résumé to three social videos you’ve produced. They can be personal projects and don’t necessarily need to be journalistic.



At the time of application, the applicant must be enrolled in an accredited college/university and taking at least one class in the semester/quarter prior to participation in the internship program, or the applicant must have graduated from a college/university within six months.

This internship is a paid, remote internship and will run May/June 2022 through January 2023. Candidate must be available to work 40 hours/week on Eastern Time for the duration of the internship.

ABC News and FiveThirtyEight are equal-opportunity employers. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.