We’re Hiring A Reporter To Focus On Race And Politics

FiveThirtyEight is looking for an experienced reporter to join our team and cover the intersection of politics and race. It’s not hard to find an example of what they’d cover. Race is an element in so many political stories, even if the media doesn’t acknowledge as much. We’re interested in making that clear for readers, and in exploring how identity, racism and America’s history on race inform and affect contemporary politics — whether it be a story emerging out of the White House or from the campaign trail.

The ideal candidate will be someone who’s experienced in reporting on race, identity and/or demographics, and who wants to make explicit what’s often lurking in politics. They’ll mix a savvy understanding of data – where to find it, what to do with it and how to interpret it – with traditional reporting skills to advance FiveThirtyEight’s mission: using empiricism to help make sense of the world.

Does this sound like you? If so, please apply here.