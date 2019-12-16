We’re Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Producer

FiveThirtyEight is hiring a part-time social media producer to join our team. The ideal candidate is someone who is interested in connecting our wonky, data-driven approach to sports and political journalism with audiences across platforms.

This position, along with the head of social, is FiveThirtyEight’s voice across social platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. This team writes engaging and accessible headlines, creates social posts for FiveThirtyEight’s main branded accounts and is responsible for growing FiveThirtyEight’s audience while increasing engagement and loyalty.

This position involves working with writers, graphics editors, as well as audio and video producers, story editors and copy editors to execute strong social campaigns around short- and long-form analyses, videos, podcasts, live coverage and our signature dashboards and forecasts.

This role will require working some evenings.

We’re looking for someone with:

Experience working in a newsroom environment and solid news judgement

Demonstrated experience crafting social copy for a news organization, managing a news organization’s social accounts during live events or promoting journalistic work using social media

Strong writing and editing skills

Experience monitoring analytics tools, such as Chartbeat, to make decisions

A deep interest in data journalism

General knowledge of U.S. politics

Ability to work non-traditional hours during elections, debates and other live news events

This position is based in New York City. Interested applicants should send a resume and cover letter to meena.ganesan@fivethirtyeight.com with “538 Social” in the subject line.