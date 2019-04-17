We’re Hiring A Part-Time Copy Editor

Accuracy, rigor and clarity are core values here at FiveThirtyEight, and we’re looking for someone who shares them. FiveThirtyEight is hiring a part-time copy editor and fact-checker to join its four-person copy desk. We’re looking for someone who will help ensure that our stories, charts and interactive graphics meet the site’s standards for methodological rigor, clear presentation and sound argument. That means someone who is detail-oriented, comfortable working with numbers and eager to collaborate with FiveThirtyEighters in departments across the newsroom. A successful candidate for this position could be a journalist with years of experience on a traditional copy desk or a recent college graduate who has a background in statistics or coding and is eager to develop editing and research skills.

This position is based in New York City.

Candidates must have:

One to two years of copy-editing experience (college or graduate school is acceptable).

Familiarity with spreadsheet software such as Microsoft Excel.

The ability to use simple math skills to work with and check the accuracy of numbers.

General knowledge of U.S. politics and major U.S. sports.

For more information and to apply, please go to the listing on the Disney Careers website.