We’re Hiring A Part-Time Copy Editor/Fact-Checker

Accuracy, rigor and clarity are core values here at FiveThirtyEight, and we’re looking for someone who shares them. FiveThirtyEight is hiring a part-time copy editor and fact-checker to join its copy desk and help ensure that our stories, charts, videos and interactive graphics meet the site’s standards for methodological rigor, clear presentation and sound argument. That means someone who is detail-oriented, comfortable working with numbers and eager to collaborate with FiveThirtyEighters in departments across the newsroom.

A successful candidate for this position could have a variety of backgrounds and skill sets — perhaps a fact-checker, someone with experience on a traditional copy desk, or even a recent college graduate who has a background in statistics or coding and is eager to develop editing and research skills. Candidates should not feel that they need to check every box listed below in order to apply.

This position is part-time and will average no more than 29 hours per week with the possibility of continuing to work remotely as long as you keep Eastern time zone work hours.

Candidate must-haves:

At least two years of fact-checking, copy editing or research experience (college or graduate school is acceptable).

A history of working collaboratively and kindly.

Familiarity with spreadsheet software such as Microsoft Excel and/or familiarity with programming languages such as R or Python.

The ability to use simple math skills to work with and check the accuracy of numbers.

A meticulous attention to detail and a curiosity to learn.

General knowledge of U.S. politics or major U.S. sports.

Candidate nice-to-haves:

Proficiency with spreadsheet software such as Microsoft Excel and/or proficiency with statistical programming languages such as R or Python.

In-depth knowledge of U.S. politics or major U.S. sports.

If you’re interested, please apply here, and include your resume and a cover letter, by April 5. And, again, if you don’t check every box, that’s OK — we’d still love to hear from you.

Finally, if you don’t have the time or interest in working 29 hours per week but you check many of the boxes above, we’re also looking for freelancers to copy edit and fact-check. For more information, please email contact@fivethirtyeight.com with “FREELANCE COPY EDITOR” in the subject line.