We’re Hiring A Fall 2017 Sports Intern

FiveThirtyEight is is looking for a fall sports intern. The internship will be a mix of writing, research and contributing to short stories and longer features. You’ll be learning the basics of sports journalism in general and data-based sports coverage in particular.

Often, this will mean working with writers and editors to find a particular stat for a particular story, but this is not a research-only internship. You’ll be expected to pitch clever, original sports stories and then deliver them. Ideally, these ideas will be informed not only by data, but also by enthusiasm for and curiosity about sports as they’re played and consumed. Interns will also be asked to stay on top of the fast-moving news cycle and quickly generate analysis that offers insight on the topics that are driving the national sports conversation.

A basic knowledge of the major sports is essential, and expertise in topics outside the traditional areas of coverage is a plus. Since the internship occurs in the fall months, a general knowledge and interest in the NFL and college football is also needed. The ideal intern would have a sense of humor and be eager to think outside the box in terms of using data to cover sports in new ways.

The internship is located in New York and is 10 weeks long — the approximate dates are Sept. 11 through Nov. 17. The intern can work up to 40 hours per week, but we can work around your class schedule.

Interested? Please apply! Click here to submit an application and to get more details about the position.