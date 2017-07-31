We’re Hiring A Fall 2017 Podcast/Video Intern

FiveThirtyEight’s podcast and video team is looking for a fall intern!

We’re hiring someone to help with production on our suite of podcasts — including the FiveThirtyEight Politics show and our sports show, Hot Takedown — as well as special miniseries we’re launching in the fall. The intern will be integrated into the production and research for shows, helping our producers and hosts every week and playing an integral role in what goes on the air.

On the video side, the intern will help create FiveThirtyEight @ 5:38 videos for our social accounts, assist producers in our studio and work on one-off projects.

We’re looking for someone with basic audio editing skills, some experience in a newsroom or radio station, a keen interest in data-driven journalism and a willingness to work as part of a small team and take on new tasks as needed.

The internship is located in New York and is 10 weeks long — the approximate dates are Sept. 11 through Nov. 17. The intern can work up to 40 hours per week, but we can work around your class schedule.

Interested? Please apply! Click here to submit an application and to get more details about the position. Applicants must apply online, but feel free to email senior editor Chadwick Matlin with any questions.