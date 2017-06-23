We’re Hiring A Copy Editor

FiveThirtyEight is hiring a copy editor. We’re looking for someone to edit articles for clarity, style and, especially, accuracy. A significant portion of the FiveThirtyEight copy desk’s job is fact-checking stories that rely on statistical analysis and data, so the ideal candidate will be comfortable working with numbers. He or she will also be collaborative and adaptable, eager to join a team in a fast-paced news environment. This is a full-time, permanent position based in New York City.

Candidates also must:

Have a minimum of three years of editing experience at a news website or publication.

Have sound news judgment and be able to edit quickly.

Be familiar with Associated Press style.

Be familiar with spreadsheet software and Google Docs.

Have a demonstrated knowledge of some or all of the topic areas covered by FiveThirtyEight — politics and policy; sports; science and health; and culture.

We would prefer that candidates have:

Five years of editing experience at a major website or publication.

A proven ability to write web-savvy headlines.

Familiarity with web publishing platforms, including WordPress.

To apply, please go to the listing on the ESPN Careers website.