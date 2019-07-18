We’re Hiring A Copy Chief

FiveThirtyEight is hiring a copy chief, a senior editor who will oversee the flow and production of articles. In addition to copy editing many of our stories, the copy chief will supervise the copy editors and quantitative editor, who read and check every article and graphic (and help write headlines) before publication.

The duties of this position will include working with story editors and graphics editors to schedule each article, managing the workload of the copy desk, helping to oversee the distribution of editing resources, copy editing and fact-checking articles, and preparing them for publication.

The basic qualifications for the job are:

At least five years of experience as an editor in print or digital journalism.

Experience editing breaking news, features and projects, as well as social media and web production.

Familiarity with quantitative journalism, statistics and data.

A meticulous eye for detail and a commitment to producing the highest-quality journalism possible.

A strong, demonstrated record of successfully collaborating with co-workers in a fast-paced newsroom environment.

The preferred qualifications are:

At least 10 years of experience as an editor in print and digital journalism, including time as a manager, at a recognized national or regional publication or website.

Editing and/or reporting experience in sports or politics.

Experience promoting journalistic work using social media and a proven understanding of the technical aspects of running a website.

Experience managing and evaluating staff members.

For more information and to apply, please go to the listing on the Disney Careers website.