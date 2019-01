We’re Hiring 5 Summer Interns

FiveThirtyEight is hiring college students or recent graduates to work as paid interns this summer in the following positions:

Politics data reporter. This intern will help our politics team as it ramps up coverage of the 2020 election. The internship will be a mix of writing, research, data-mining and fact-checking. Sports data reporter. This intern will write, conduct research and contribute to longer features. Basic knowledge of the major sports is essential, and expertise in topics outside the traditional areas of coverage is a plus. Copy editor. This intern will assist our copy desk in editing stories for accuracy, numeracy, grammar and style, with a particular focus on fact-checking and research. Podcast intern. This person will help produce our award-winning podcasts, including doing topic research, setting up the recording studio and editing. Candidates should have basic audio-editing skills and an interest in data journalism. Data visualization intern. This person will design, edit and produce static graphics to accompany articles. The ideal candidate will have experience making data graphics using design tools such as Illustrator or programming languages such as JavaScript, Python and R. General comfort with numbers is essential, as is experience with spreadsheet software such as Excel.

