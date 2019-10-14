We’re Hiring 3 Spring Interns

Want to work in a newsroom that combines reporting, writing, data analysis, computer science and a general sense of irreverence? FiveThirtyEight is hiring college students or recent graduates to work as paid interns in our New York office this spring in three positions:

Politics data reporter. This intern will help our politics team as it ramps up coverage of the 2020 election. The internship will be a mix of writing, reporting, research, data-mining and fact-checking. Video/motion graphics. This intern will conceive and research topics, as well as animate, edit and produce videos for our site and social media distribution. Basic animation or motion graphic skills with some experience shooting and editing video is preferred. Data visualization. This intern will design, edit and produce static graphics to accompany articles. The ideal candidate will have experience making data graphics using design tools such as Illustrator or programming languages such as JavaScript, Python and R. General comfort with numbers is essential, as is experience with spreadsheet software such as Excel.

Internships are 10 weeks long, and interns can work up to 40 hours per week, but we can work around your class schedule. All three interns will work at the center of a world-class, collaborative newsroom, and all three will have the opportunity to contribute bylined work to the site.

For more information and to apply, please use the following links:

Politics data reporting intern

Video/motion graphics intern

Data visualization intern