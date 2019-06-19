We’re Hiring 3 Fall Interns

Want to work in a newsroom that combines reporting, writing, data analysis, computer science and a general sense of irreverence? FiveThirtyEight is hiring college students or recent graduates to work as paid interns in our New York office this fall in three positions:

Politics data reporter. This intern will help our politics team as it ramps up coverage of the 2020 election. The internship will be a mix of writing, research, data-mining and fact-checking. Sports data reporter. This intern will write, conduct research and contribute to longer features. Basic knowledge of the major sports is essential. Data visualization intern. This person will design, edit and produce static graphics to accompany articles. The ideal candidate will have experience making data graphics using design tools such as Illustrator or programming languages such as JavaScript, Python and R. General comfort with numbers is essential, as is experience with spreadsheet software such as Excel.

All three interns will work at the center of a world-class, collaborative newsroom. And all three will have the opportunity to contribute bylined work to the site.

