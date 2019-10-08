Menu
We’re Changing How We Think About The NBA

, at

We’re Changing How We Think About The NBA

Hot Takedown is joined by Nate Silver to explain our new NBA metric and Chris Herring to understand the recent controversy with China.

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Hot Takedown

 

With the NBA preseason officially underway, we’re unveiling something new. Since 2015, FiveThirtyEight has put out forecasts for the NBA season based on player ratings from ESPN and Basketball-Reference.com. But this year, we created our own player rating metric — called RAPTOR — which will power this season’s forecast. FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver joins for a segment of Model Talk to help us understand how RAPTOR works.

After a pro-Hong Kong tweet from Daryl Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets, the NBA found itself plunged into a geopolitical scandal. FiveThirtyEight senior sportswriter Chris Herring joins the show to unpack why a league that is no stranger to political confrontation is struggling to respond.

Finally, our Rabbit Hole pays its respect to Sara’s Minnesota Twins. After a record-breaking season, their playoff hopes ended in a far more unfortunate record.

Here’s what we’re looking at this week:

  • A well-rounded look at the NBA’s ambitions abroad from The New York Times Magazine.
  • A focus on the Washington Mystics’ Emma Meesseman as we await Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday.

Grace Lynch is Hot Takedown’s producer.

Sara Ziegler is the sports editor at FiveThirtyEight.

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Chris Herring is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

NBA (741 posts) FiveThirtyEight Podcasts (679) Hot Takedown (179)