We Searched For The Hottest Takes Of The NBA Finals There were a lot. Hot Takedown has a full rundown.

As a show that hinges on the hot takes of the sports world, Hot Takedown this week does a retrospective dive into the many takes that defined this NBA Finals: from “the Warriors will sweep” to “the Warriors dynasty is over,” and every narrative in between. We ask ourselves what role analytics plays in driving this “narrative whiplash” and how the era of player empowerment factors into these discussions.

The Women’s World Cup is in full swing, and the U.S. women are off to an exhilarating start, but there’s a lot of tournament left. We dig into why our model no longer favors France and which matchups we are most looking forward to.

Finally, Sara kicks off our latest edition of “Get Off My Field” with a thoughtful rant advocating for a return of the glowing puck in hockey.

What we’re looking at this week: