We’re Not Overreacting After Week 1 In The NFL Hot Takedown checks in on the first week of NFL action and a baseball player who may have been the opposite of “clutch.”

Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books, and you know what they say: The more things change, the more yada yada yada, you get it. The New England Patriots won. The Cleveland Browns lost. And Patrick Mahomes is really good. This week on Hot Takedown, we temper the wild overreactions after the games in Week 1 and take a look at what, if anything, can really be seen as trends for the rest of the season.

Since the Antonio Brown story won’t go away, we also discuss what his move to the Patriots could mean for him and for the league in this new era of “player empowerment.” And on a similar note, we try to parse out what in the world is really going on with the Miami Dolphins franchise.

Our Rabbit Hole this week comes from our sports intern, Ari Levin, who took a look at former Florida Marlins player Wes Helms and his unfortunate propensity to strike out when the game was on the line.

What we’re looking at this week: