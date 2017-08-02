Wait, The Cubs Won The Trade Deadline?

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s episode (Aug. 1, 2017), we celebrate the publication of Kate Fagan’s latest book, “What Made Maddy Run.” FiveThirtyEight senior editor Chadwick Matlin and Kate discuss the story of Madison Holleran, a University of Pennsylvania track star whose death by suicide sparked a conversation about the difficulties of transitioning to college life, mental illness and the impact of social media. Next, we’re joined by FiveThirtyEight’s Rob Arthur, who helps us make sense of the MLB trade deadline by breaking down how the deals made by this year’s top teams might affect the playoffs. Plus, a significant digit on the Chicago Cubs.

