The Final Four of the 2019 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is set, which means FiveThirtyEight’s Sara Ziegler is here to break down the two semifinal games. Watch to learn how the teams match up, who’s favored to win and how those favorites can avoid possible upsets on their way to the national title.

