UConn And Gonzaga Are Very Different Kinds of NCAA Favorites

Mar. 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Hot Takedown discusses this surprising Final Four, why Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned, and what’s in store for the American League in 2017.

Filed under Hot Takedown

 

Subscribe: iTunes | ESPN App | Download | RSS | New to podcasts?

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Mar. 28, 2017), we preview the Final Four in the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. Next, is Colin Kaepernick being blackballed by the NFL? We investigate. Finally, we preview the American League and ponder who might take down the Red Sox, Indians and Astros. Plus, a significant digit on the Oakland Raiders’ upcoming move to Las Vegas.

Filed under

FiveThirtyEight Podcasts (323 posts) MLB (267) Hot Takedown (125) 2017 Men's NCAA Tournament (19) Oregon Ducks (17) UConn Huskies (14) 2017 Women's NCAA Tournament (10) Gonzaga Bulldogs (9) South Carolina Gamecocks (7) American League (5) University of North Carolina Tarheels (3) Colin Kaepernick (2)

