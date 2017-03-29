UConn And Gonzaga Are Very Different Kinds of NCAA Favorites Hot Takedown discusses this surprising Final Four, why Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned, and what’s in store for the American League in 2017.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Mar. 28, 2017), we preview the Final Four in the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. Next, is Colin Kaepernick being blackballed by the NFL? We investigate. Finally, we preview the American League and ponder who might take down the Red Sox, Indians and Astros. Plus, a significant digit on the Oakland Raiders’ upcoming move to Las Vegas.