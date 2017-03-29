UConn And Gonzaga Are Very Different Kinds of NCAA Favorites

Subscribe: iTunes | ESPN App | Download | RSS | New to podcasts?
Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Mar. 28, 2017), we preview the Final Four in the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. Next, is Colin Kaepernick being blackballed by the NFL? We investigate. Finally, we preview the American League and ponder who might take down the Red Sox, Indians and Astros. Plus, a significant digit on the Oakland Raiders’ upcoming move to Las Vegas.
- As promised, a photographic throwback to Kate Fagan’s days as a professional basketball player for the Colorado Chill.
- In the aftermath of the latest round of the men’s NCAA tournament, Neil explained why this year’s Final Four is built on defense.
- ESPN notes that the men’s Final Four is full of unfamiliar faces this year.
- FiveThirtyEight’s Benjamin Morris says UConn’s path to perfection has become much easier.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano argues that no matter which side of the Colin Kaepernick debate you’re on, you’re wrong.
- Check out FiveThirtyEight’s chats previewing the AL East, AL Central and AL West.
- Significant Digit: $750 million, the public subsidy that was offered to the Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas. According to The New York Times, Las Vegas politicians raised taxes to supply this new funding.