Trump’s Approval Rating Is Up A Tick

This is the second edition of our new weekly polling roundup. And we have a name! It’s … Pollapalooza! Shoutout to @nealcincinatti for coming up with it. Theme song of the week: Kelsey Grammer sings “Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs.”

Trump’s job approval rating

President Trump’s job approval ratings went up slightly over the past week. He began the week at 37 percent approve and 57 percent disapprove, and he’s now at 38 percent approve and 56 percent disapprove.

The small improvement could be statistical noise, though both the Gallup and Rasmussen daily tracking polls showed the same uptick. Trump may have received a slight boost from the federal government’s largely smooth response to Hurricane Harvey. According to a YouGov poll released this week, 55 percent of Americans approved of the job Trump did in handling the storm. Considering that Trump couldn’t score majority approval on 17 other issues asked about in the same survey, ranging from abortion to terrorism, he has to be pretty happy with his numbers on Harvey.

It’s also possible that Harvey merely shifted Americans’ news focus from the Trump agenda to a natural disaster. During the 2016 campaign Trump seemed to perform better in surveys when the attention was on his opponent Hillary Clinton and not on him. If that is, in fact, the case with Trump’s approval ratings now, they may decline as the news media returns its focus to Trump. (Of course, Hurricane Irma will likely hit the continental U.S. over the next few days.)

The generic ballot

Democrats’ advantage on the generic ballot, 9 percentage points, is up a hair from where it was last week (8 points).

The generic ballot is one of the best tools we have for measuring the national political environment. But the real thing we’re interested in is how that environment translates to each individual House seat race. We know from past elections that incumbents tend to outperform the national environment, for example. That’s why — if you’re interested in whether Democrats will retake the House in 2018 — it’s so important to keep an eye on how many GOP representatives retire. More Republican retirements makes it more likely that the large Democratic lead on the generic ballot will be reflected in the number of seats they ultimately pick up.

Speaking of: Dave Reichert, the Republican representing Washington’s 8th Congressional District, announced on Wednesday that he will retire at the end of this Congress. His seat becomes a top pickup opportunity for Democrats. Reichert won close reelections in 2006, 2008 and 2010, and the 8th District voted for Clinton in 2016. We’ll see if Reichert’s announcement is a one-off or the beginning of a wave of retirements as GOP members return from summer recess and look at the political winds blowing against them.

Other interesting nuggets