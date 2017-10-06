Trump’s Handling Of Hurricane Maria Is Getting Really Bad Marks

Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. Today’s theme song: “Final Frontier” from the television show “Mad About You.”

Poll of the week

President Trump has been hammered for the government’s response to Hurricane Maria and the devastation it wrought in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and elsewhere. And new polling shows the American public mostly agreeing with those critiques.

Unlike their reaction to Trump’s response over Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, Americans are more likely to disapprove than approve of the job Trump is doing when it comes to Maria and its aftermath. The latest Associated Press/NORC poll found that just 32 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s handling of disaster relief for victims of recent hurricanes “in U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” while 49 percent disapproved. In the same survey, 48 percent approved of his handling of disaster relief in Florida and Texas; just 27 percent disapproved.

Trump’s ratings on Maria seem to be sliding as more Americans form an opinion on the subject. Last week, a YouGov survey found that 45 percent of Americans approved of the job Trump was doing after Maria, while 31 percent disapproved. This week, after news coverage of Maria had increased, his approval rating in YouGov’s poll dropped to 40 percent, his disapproval rating rose to 44 percent, and the percentage of undecided respondents declined from 24 percent to 15 percent. Trump is losing the public relations battle over Maria, which may have been one of the reasons he lashed out at San Juan’s mayor for slamming the federal government’s response to the storm.

For comparison, President George W. Bush received a 44 percent approval rating and 50 percent disapproval in a CBS News poll for his handling of Hurricane Katrina at this point after that storm.

The “good news” for Trump is that his approval rating on Maria can drop significantly further only if his base turns against him. In the latest YouGov survey, his disapproval rating on Maria among Hillary Clinton voters was 87 percent. His disapproval rating among his own voters was only 5 percent. Maria, like so much else, has become politically polarized. Trump can’t do any worse on the issue unless Trump voters begin to disapprove.

Other polling nuggets

Trump’s job approval ratings

Trump’s job approval rating is 38.8 percent; his disapproval rating is 55.6 percent. That’s basically unchanged from last week.

The generic ballot

Democrats are ahead of Republicans 45.6 percent to 37.7 percent on the generic congressional ballot. That’s also nearly identical to last week.