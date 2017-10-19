This Is The Greatest Sports Day Of The Year

With nine NHL games, three NBA games, an NFL game and an MLB playoff game — made possible by the Chicago Cubs’ victory in Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday — Thursday is your (first) sports equinox of 2017.
What’s a sports equinox? As my former colleague Reuben Fischer-Baum wrote on a couple of occasions, it’s when all four major U.S. sports leagues — the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB — play at least one game on the same day. Historically speaking, it doesn’t happen often. There have only been 17 sports equinoxes in history, including Thursday:
Another sports equinox is in the books
Dates on which all four major U.S. sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL) had at least one game
|NUMBER OF GAMES
|DATE
|DAY
|MLB
|NFL
|NBA
|NHL
|Oct. 17, 1971
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 7)
|12
|3
|6
|Oct. 15, 1972
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 2)
|12
|3
|6
|Oct. 22, 1972
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 7)
|12
|3
|5
|Oct. 14, 1973
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 2)
|12
|3
|5
|Oct. 21, 1973
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 7)
|12
|3
|5
|Oct. 15, 1978
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 5)
|13
|5
|5
|Oct. 14, 1979
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 5)
|13
|3
|7
|Oct. 12, 1980
|Sun
|1 (NLCS Game 5)
|13
|4
|8
|Oct. 19, 1980
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 5)
|13
|3
|6
|Oct. 27, 1985
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 7)
|13
|1
|5
|Nov. 4, 2001
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 7)
|13
|7
|4
|Nov. 1, 2009
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 4)
|12
|7
|4
|Nov. 2, 2009
|Mon
|1 (WS Game 5)
|1
|5
|3
|Nov. 1, 2010
|Mon
|1 (WS Game 5)
|1
|3
|3
|Nov. 1, 2015
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 5)
|12
|7
|5
|Oct. 30, 2016
|Sun
|1 (WS Game 5)
|11
|7
|8
|Oct. 19, 2017
|Thu
|1 (NLCS Game 5)
|1
|3
|9
Amazingly, there was a 15-year period without a single sports equinox, between 1985 and 2001. And after 2001, seven more years passed without it happening. But sports equinoxes have occurred much more frequently in recent years — six have happened in the nine years since 2008. They might become even more common in the future, thanks to Thursday-night NFL becoming a fixture, the World Series often running later than usual, and a new NBA scheduling policy this season that moved the season’s opening night up by a week and a half.
If the Cubs can force Game 7 in the NLCS, Sunday will be another sports equinox. As will Oct. 29, if Game 5 of the World Series takes place. But even if those do happen, Thursday’s equinox will be the only one this season with the added bonus of college football — there are two FBS games tonight, including No. 25-ranked Memphis at Houston (A “Super Equinox”?). Good luck finding enough screens to watch it all!