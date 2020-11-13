What We Know About ‘Long COVID’

On this week’s episode of PODCAST-19, we do a deep dive into “long COVID,” which is when people who’ve survived COVID-19 continue to experience a variety of symptoms for weeks, or sometimes months, after their acute illness. What’s causing this disease to linger for so many people? And what will happen to our health care system if a lot of people are sick for years to come with a hard-to-define illness?

Don’t want to miss an episode of PODCAST-19, FiveThirtyEight’s weekly look at what we know — and what we know we don’t know — about COVID-19? Subscribe on your favorite podcasting app. For example, here’s where to do it on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Related: What To Make Of Pfizer’s Big Vaccine Announcement