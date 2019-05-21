The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s Chances … At Equal Pay Hot Takedown talks to author Caitlin Murray about the gender discrimination lawsuit in advance of the Women’s World Cup, and our Rabbit Hole explores the weirdest injuries in baseball.

This week, Hot Takedown is taking a focused look at the lawsuit filed by the U.S. women’s soccer team in advance of the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Twenty-eight players have sued the U.S. Soccer Federation, claiming patterns of gender-based discrimination. One of the plaintiffs is USWNT defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who released the following statement:

“The bottom line is simple: it is wrong for us to be paid and valued less for our work because of our gender. Every member of this team works incredibly hard to achieve the success that we have had for the USSF. We are standing up now so that our efforts, and those of future USWNT players, will be fairly recognized.”

To unpack this lawsuit and assess the U.S. women’s 2019 World Cup chances, we’re joined by journalist and author Caitlin Murray, whose book, “The National Team: The Inside Story of the Women Who Changed Soccer,” is out now.

Finally, our Rabbit Hole fields an imaginary baseball team full of the most preposterous injuries that have plagued players of the sport. Who knew pillows could be so dangerous?

Here’s what we’re looking at: