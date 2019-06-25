The U.S. Women’s National Team Cannot Play Like That Again This week, Hot Takedown looks at the quarterfinal matchup between the U.S. and France in the Women’s World Cup, NBA free agency and sports boardgames.

The most anticipated match of the 2019 World Cup will take place Friday with the U.S. facing off against the home team, France, in the quarterfinals. Our model still has the Americans favored, but their performance in the round of 16 against Spain left some analysts concerned about the strength of the team. The Hot Takedown crew debates the U.S.’s chances at outmaneuvering France and discusses what we’ll be watching ahead of that epic matchup.

The NBA offseason is as chock-full of takes as the season itself. The draft went mostly as predicted, and free agency formally kicks off this Sunday. On ESPN’s “Get Up!” Bobby Marks suggested that the whole system is doing a disservice to the NBA and recommended that free agency precede the draft. Our team breaks down what affect this could have on the league and who our CARMELO model sees as the highest-profile free agents.

Our Rabbit Hole this week digs into sports boardgames.

What we’re looking at this week: