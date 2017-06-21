Menu
The Sixers Finally Made A Move To Compete

Jun. 21, 2017 at 9:39 AM

The Hot Takedown crew breaks down the latest NBA draft and trade rumors, plus chats about Cody Bellinger’s home runs.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Jun. 20, 2017), we’re covering all the latest news as the NBA draft approaches. We’re joined by FiveThirtyEight’s Kyle Wagner, who helps us make sense of the latest rumors and developments. Plus, a significant digit on MLB’s Cody Bellinger.

Here are links to stories we discussed this week:

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Kate Fagan is a writer for espnW and a regular panelist on the FiveThirtyEight sports podcast Hot Takedown.

Chadwick Matlin is a senior editor at FiveThirtyEight.

