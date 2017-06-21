The Sixers Finally Made A Move To Compete

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Jun. 20, 2017), we’re covering all the latest news as the NBA draft approaches. We’re joined by FiveThirtyEight’s Kyle Wagner, who helps us make sense of the latest rumors and developments. Plus, a significant digit on MLB’s Cody Bellinger.
Here are links to stories we discussed this week:
- Teams are reaching out to the New York Knicks about Kristaps Porzingis, writes ESPN’s Ian Begley.
- Check out Kyle Wagner’s latest piece, on what makes Markelle Fultz an NBA draft favorite.
- ESPN’s Paul Sabin used analytics to separate the All-Stars from the potential busts.
- Neil Paine finds that Aaron Judge is the most out-of-nowhere MVP candidate since Ichiro.
- Significant Digit: 51, the number of games it took the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger to hit more than 20 home runs. This is the fewest career games it has taken any player to get to the 20 home run mark.