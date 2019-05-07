Menu
The Red Sox Are (Probably) Going To Be OK

, at

The Red Sox Are (Probably) Going To Be OK

This week, Hot Takedown looks at the Red Sox, a close Premier League title and unlikely good luck charms.

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Hot Takedown

 

This week, Hot Takedown is checking in with those MLB teams that may have gotten off to a slow start but are starting to show promise. David Samson of CBS Sports thinks run differentials are the most informative data point to look at with a team. Our crew assesses whether that’s the case and what we can best expect from the reigning champions this season.

Mike Goodman — managing editor of StatsBomb, co-host of the Double Pivot podcast and a FiveThirtyEight contributor — joins the show to look at the battle for the Premier League title. Manchester City looks poised to repeat as champions, but Liverpool is mere inches away. We break down the probability of each potential outcome in what BBC 5’s Kelly Cates calls “the most unforgiving title run.”

Our Rabbit Hole goes deep into the world of unofficial mascots and good luck charms. Ever heard of the San Francisco Giants’ Crazy Crab? Or Hamilton the pig of the Carolina Hurricanes? We hadn’t either, but now we can’t let them go.

Here’s what we’re looking at this week:

Grace Lynch is Hot Takedown’s producer.

Sara Ziegler is the assistant sports editor at FiveThirtyEight.

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Geoff Foster is the sports editor for FiveThirtyEight.

Mike Goodman is half of the Double Pivot Podcast and has written at ESPNFC, ESPN Insider and Grantland, among other outlets.

Comments

Filed under

FiveThirtyEight Podcasts (608 posts) MLB (465) Hot Takedown (151) Boston Red Sox (38)