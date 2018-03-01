Menu
The People Who Ran The Oscars Were Almost Exclusively Men For Decades. That’s Changing.

at

Filed under 2018 Academy Awards

The 2017 awards season has been defined by activism from the women of Hollywood. From #MeToo to Time’s Up, the movement to end sexual harassment and inequality in the entertainment industry has become a specific, tangible effort.

As a result of these past few months, inequality in the movie industry will be in the crosshairs as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hands out its annual awards on Sunday. But the very makeup of the academy itself offers no better example of how much more progress is needed.

For the entirety of its 90 years, the organization has mirrored an industry that’s been dominated by men. In the past several years, though, the academy has made some specific membership moves to change the composition of the group to more accurately reflect both the industry and society as a whole. Most recently, the academy invited 774 people to join its ranks in 2017, and 39 percent were women; this combined with the membership drive of 2016 to make the organization go from 75 percent male in 2015 to 72 percent male in 2017. Change will be slow. But these kinds of efforts could have profound effects on the organization — and on whom it chooses to honor at the Oscars.

Exact data regarding gender composition over time isn’t available. In lieu of this information, I reached out to the academy library and asked for the next best thing. I wanted to look back at the board of governors of the academy, the people elected by the membership to lead each branch, to see how historically women were or were not able to rise to leadership positions in their field.

With the list from the Margaret Herrick Library in hand, I looked up the gender of each person who served either on the board or as an officer of the group for any period of time in each turn.1 The results were staggering — if not surprising.

Women made up well less than 20 percent of academy board members and officers for seven decades, including a 12-year stretch in the 1960s and ’70s with no women on the board. It wasn’t until the turn of the millennium that female representation in leadership reached even that modest 20 percent benchmark. On a month-by-month basis, academy leadership has been less than 20 percent women for 92 percent of the months it has existed, and half the time was less than 6 percent women. Only within the past five years did the academy’s board of governors and executives rise above a quarter women.

If the academy itself looked anything like its leadership — a safe assumption considering that we know it’s currently hovering around three-quarters male — then it’s fair to assume men have overwhelmingly controlled which films are nominated at the Oscars and which films eventually won. Has that male skew affected which films are nominated and/or win? That’s a complicated question to answer — we are looking into it.

Just to set a baseline, though: It’s certainly true that some movies elicit different reactions, on average, from men and women. There have been 546 movies nominated for best picture since the Academy Awards began, and IMDb has user ratings for 540 of them.2

Men and women rate movies differently

Difference between the weighted ratings of male and female IMDb users for Oscar-nominated films

weighted user rating
Film
 Year
 Men
 Women
 Diff.
I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang 1934 8.2 6.8 +1.4
Z 1970 8.3 7.5 +0.8
Of Mice and Men 1940 7.8 7.0 +0.8
Patton 1971 8.0 7.3 +0.7
Sideways 2005 7.6 7.0 +0.6
Raging Bull 1981 8.3 7.8 +0.5
Unforgiven 1993 8.3 7.8 +0.5
Barry Lyndon 1976 8.1 7.6 +0.5
Goodbye, Mr. Chips 1940 7.8 7.3 +0.5
Jaws 1976 8.1 7.6 +0.5
La Grande Illusion 1939 8.1 7.6 +0.5
Pulp Fiction 1995 9.0 8.5 +0.5
Rocky 1977 8.1 7.6 +0.5
Saving Private Ryan 1999 8.6 8.1 +0.5
Shane 1954 7.7 7.2 +0.5
Stagecoach 1940 7.9 7.4 +0.5
No Country for Old Men 2008 8.2 7.7 +0.5
Braveheart 1996 8.4 8.0 +0.4
Dr. Strangelove* 1965 8.5 8.1 +0.4
Lawrence of Arabia 1963 8.4 8.0 +0.4
All Quiet on the Western Front 1930 8.1 7.7 +0.4
The Ox-Bow Incident 1944 8.1 7.7 +0.4
The Social Network 2011 7.8 7.4 +0.4
The Tree of Life 2012 6.8 6.4 +0.4
The Wolf of Wall Street 2014 8.2 7.8 +0.4
There Will Be Blood 2008 8.2 7.8 +0.4
Apocalypse Now 1980 8.5 8.2 +0.3
L.A. Confidential 1998 8.3 8.0 +0.3
Anthony Adverse 1937 6.6 6.3 +0.3
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) 2015 7.8 7.5 +0.3
Boyhood 2015 8.0 7.7 +0.3
District 9 2010 8.0 7.7 +0.3
Gangs of New York 2003 7.6 7.3 +0.3
Gravity 2014 7.8 7.5 +0.3
In Old Arizona 1930 5.7 5.4 +0.3
In the Bedroom 2002 7.5 7.2 +0.3
Lost in Translation 2004 7.8 7.5 +0.3
Moneyball 2012 7.6 7.3 +0.3
Phantom Thread 2018 8.0 7.7 +0.3
Platoon 1987 8.1 7.8 +0.3
The Exorcist 1974 8.1 7.8 +0.3
The French Connection 1972 7.8 7.5 +0.3
The Informer 1936 7.5 7.2 +0.3
Up in the Air 2010 7.5 7.2 +0.3
Cries & Whispers 1974 8.2 7.9 +0.3
Goodfellas 1991 8.7 8.4 +0.3
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope 1978 8.7 8.4 +0.3
The Godfather 1973 9.2 8.9 +0.3
The Godfather: Part II 1975 9.1 8.8 +0.3
A Clockwork Orange 1972 8.4 8.2 +0.2
American Beauty 2000 8.4 8.2 +0.2
Citizen Kane 1942 8.4 8.2 +0.2
Double Indemnity 1945 8.4 8.2 +0.2
Taxi Driver 1977 8.3 8.1 +0.2
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre 1949 8.3 8.1 +0.2
American Graffiti 1974 7.5 7.3 +0.2
American Hustle 2014 7.3 7.1 +0.2
Born on the Fourth of July 1990 7.2 7.0 +0.2
Cimarron 1931 6.0 5.8 +0.2
Deliverance 1973 7.7 7.5 +0.2
Her 2014 8.0 7.8 +0.2
Jerry Maguire 1997 7.3 7.1 +0.2
JFK 1992 8.0 7.8 +0.2
Manchester by the Sea 2017 7.9 7.7 +0.2
Michael Clayton 2008 7.3 7.1 +0.2
Nashville 1976 7.8 7.6 +0.2
Sergeant York 1942 7.8 7.6 +0.2
Sons and Lovers 1961 7.3 7.1 +0.2
The Big Short 2016 7.8 7.6 +0.2
The Conversation 1975 7.9 7.7 +0.2
The Descendants 2012 7.4 7.2 +0.2
The Fighter 2011 7.9 7.7 +0.2
The Front Page 1931 6.9 6.7 +0.2
The Insider 2000 7.9 7.7 +0.2
The Life of Emile Zola 1938 7.3 7.1 +0.2
The Thin Red Line 1999 7.7 7.5 +0.2
Viva Villa! 1935 6.5 6.3 +0.2
12 Angry Men 1958 9.0 8.8 +0.2
Annie Hall 1978 8.1 7.9 +0.2
Ben-Hur 1960 8.1 7.9 +0.2
Casablanca 1944 8.6 8.4 +0.2
Chinatown 1975 8.2 8.0 +0.2
Fargo 1997 8.2 8.0 +0.2
Gladiator 2001 8.5 8.3 +0.2
Hell or High Water 2017 7.6 7.4 +0.2
Lenny 1975 7.6 7.4 +0.2
Mad Max: Fury Road 2016 8.1 7.9 +0.2
Munich 2006 7.6 7.4 +0.2
Network 1977 8.1 7.9 +0.2
Raiders of the Lost Ark 1982 8.5 8.3 +0.2
The Bridge on the River Kwai 1958 8.2 8.0 +0.2
The Emigrants 1973 8.1 7.9 +0.2
Forrest Gump 1995 8.8 8.7 +0.1
Good Will Hunting 1998 8.3 8.2 +0.1
Inception 2011 8.8 8.7 +0.1
The Apartment 1961 8.3 8.2 +0.1
The Red Shoes 1949 8.3 8.2 +0.1
The Shawshank Redemption 1995 9.3 9.2 +0.1
A Few Good Men 1993 7.7 7.6 +0.1
Arrowsmith 1932 6.2 6.1 +0.1
Avatar 2010 7.9 7.8 +0.1
Fences 2017 7.2 7.1 +0.1
Letters From Iwo Jima 2007 7.9 7.8 +0.1
Lincoln 2013 7.4 7.3 +0.1
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 2004 7.4 7.3 +0.1
Midnight in Paris 2012 7.7 7.6 +0.1
Mister Roberts 1956 7.7 7.6 +0.1
Mutiny on the Bounty 1936 7.6 7.5 +0.1
Room at the Top 1960 7.7 7.6 +0.1
The Alamo 1961 6.9 6.8 +0.1
The Right Stuff 1984 7.9 7.8 +0.1
The Sand Pebbles 1967 7.7 7.6 +0.1
True Grit 2011 7.7 7.6 +0.1
Zero Dark Thirty 2013 7.4 7.3 +0.1
A Place in the Sun 1952 7.8 7.7 +0.1
A Serious Man 2010 7.0 6.9 +0.1
All the King’s Men 1950 7.6 7.5 +0.1
As Good as It Gets 1998 7.8 7.7 +0.1
Dances With Wolves 1991 8.0 7.9 +0.1
Field of Dreams 1990 7.5 7.4 +0.1
Five Easy Pieces 1971 7.5 7.4 +0.1
Gandhi 1983 8.1 8.0 +0.1
Hannah and Her Sisters 1987 8.0 7.9 +0.1
High Noon 1953 8.0 7.9 +0.1
In the Heat of the Night 1968 8.0 7.9 +0.1
Ivanhoe 1953 6.8 6.7 +0.1
La La Land 2017 8.1 8.0 +0.1
Lady Bird 2018 7.8 7.7 +0.1
Million Dollar Baby 2005 8.1 8.0 +0.1
Mystic River 2004 8.0 7.9 +0.1
On the Waterfront 1955 8.2 8.1 +0.1
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest 1976 8.7 8.6 +0.1
Prizzi’s Honor 1986 6.8 6.7 +0.1
Silver Linings Playbook 2013 7.8 7.7 +0.1
The Aviator 2005 7.5 7.4 +0.1
The Deer Hunter 1979 8.2 8.1 +0.1
The Departed 2007 8.5 8.4 +0.1
The Fugitive 1994 7.8 7.7 +0.1
The Graduate 1968 8.0 7.9 +0.1
The Grapes of Wrath 1941 8.1 8.0 +0.1
The House of Rothschild 1935 6.8 6.7 +0.1
The Hurt Locker 2010 7.6 7.5 +0.1
The Hustler 1962 8.0 7.9 +0.1
The Kids Are All Right 2011 7.1 7.0 +0.1
The Last Picture Show 1972 8.1 8.0 +0.1
The Long Voyage Home 1941 7.1 7.0 +0.1
The Longest Day 1963 7.8 7.7 +0.1
The Maltese Falcon 1942 8.1 8.0 +0.1
The Revenant 2016 8.0 7.9 +0.1
The Verdict 1983 7.8 7.7 +0.1
Traffic 2001 7.6 7.5 +0.1
Whiplash 2015 8.5 8.4 +0.1
12 Years a Slave 2014 8.1 8.1 +0.0
127 Hours 2011 7.6 7.6 +0.0
A Man for All Seasons 1967 7.9 7.9 +0.0
A Tale of Two Cities 1937 7.8 7.8 +0.0
Alfie 1967 7.1 7.1 +0.0
Alibi 1930 6.0 6.0 +0.0
All That Jazz 1980 7.8 7.8 +0.0
All the President’s Men 1977 8.0 8.0 +0.0
Amadeus 1985 8.3 8.3 +0.0
Anatomy of a Murder 1960 8.1 8.1 +0.0
Apollo 13 1996 7.6 7.6 +0.0
Atlantic City 1982 7.4 7.4 +0.0
Babel 2007 7.5 7.5 +0.0
Black Swan 2011 8.0 8.0 +0.0
Bonnie and Clyde 1968 7.9 7.9 +0.0
Bridge of Spies 2016 7.6 7.6 +0.0
Broadcast News 1988 7.2 7.2 +0.0
Bugsy 1992 6.8 6.8 +0.0
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid 1970 8.1 8.1 +0.0
Captain Blood 1936 7.8 7.8 +0.0
Captains Courageous 1938 8.0 8.0 +0.0
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 2001 7.9 7.9 +0.0
Decision Before Dawn 1952 7.3 7.3 +0.0
Django Unchained 2013 8.4 8.4 +0.0
Doctor Zhivago 1966 8.0 8.0 +0.0
Elmer Gantry 1961 7.9 7.9 +0.0
For Whom the Bell Tolls 1944 7.0 7.0 +0.0
Foreign Correspondent 1941 7.6 7.6 +0.0
Four Weddings and a Funeral 1995 7.1 7.1 +0.0
From Here to Eternity 1954 7.7 7.7 +0.0
Frost/Nixon 2009 7.7 7.7 +0.0
Get Out 2018 7.7 7.7 +0.0
Henry V 1947 7.3 7.3 +0.0
Here Comes Mr. Jordan 1942 7.7 7.7 +0.0
How Green Was My Valley 1942 7.8 7.8 +0.0
In Which We Serve 1944 7.3 7.3 +0.0
Inglourious Basterds 2010 8.3 8.3 +0.0
It’s a Wonderful Life 1947 8.6 8.6 +0.0
Julius Caesar 1954 7.4 7.4 +0.0
Kramer vs. Kramer 1980 7.8 7.8 +0.0
Les Miserables 1936 7.6 7.6 +0.0
Libeled Lady 1937 7.8 7.8 +0.0
Marty 1956 7.7 7.7 +0.0
Midnight Cowboy 1970 7.9 7.9 +0.0
Midnight Express 1979 7.6 7.6 +0.0
Missing 1983 7.8 7.8 +0.0
Mississippi Burning 1989 7.8 7.8 +0.0
My Left Foot 1990 7.9 7.9 +0.0
Nebraska 2014 7.7 7.7 +0.0
Quiz Show 1995 7.5 7.5 +0.0
Rain Man 1989 8.0 8.0 +0.0
Scent of a Woman 1993 8.0 8.0 +0.0
Secrets & Lies 1997 8.0 8.0 +0.0
Shanghai Express 1932 7.4 7.4 +0.0
Skippy 1931 6.3 6.3 +0.0
Spotlight 2016 8.1 8.1 +0.0
Sunset Boulevard 1951 8.5 8.5 +0.0
Tess 1981 7.3 7.3 +0.0
The Adventures of Robin Hood 1939 8.0 8.0 +0.0
The Cider House Rules 2000 7.4 7.4 +0.0
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 2009 7.8 7.8 +0.0
The Elephant Man 1981 8.2 8.2 +0.0
The Godfather: Part III 1991 7.6 7.6 +0.0
The Great Dictator 1941 8.5 8.5 +0.0
The Guns of Navarone 1962 7.6 7.6 +0.0
The Killing Fields 1985 7.9 7.9 +0.0
The Last Emperor 1988 7.8 7.8 +0.0
The Lives of a Bengal Lancer 1936 7.3 7.3 +0.0
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 2002 8.8 8.8 +0.0
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 2004 8.9 8.9 +0.0
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 2003 8.7 8.7 +0.0
The Magnificent Ambersons 1943 7.9 7.9 +0.0
The Mission 1987 7.5 7.5 +0.0
The Post 2018 7.3 7.3 +0.0
The Pride of the Yankees 1943 7.8 7.8 +0.0
The Remains of the Day 1994 7.9 7.9 +0.0
The Shape of Water 2018 7.8 7.8 +0.0
The Silence of the Lambs 1992 8.6 8.6 +0.0
The Sting 1974 8.3 8.3 +0.0
The Story of Louis Pasteur 1937 7.4 7.4 +0.0
The Talk of the Town 1943 7.6 7.6 +0.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 2018 8.3 8.3 +0.0
Toy Story 3 2011 8.3 8.3 +0.0
Wake Island 1943 6.9 6.9 +0.0
West Side Story 1962 7.6 7.6 +0.0
Winter’s Bone 2011 7.2 7.2 +0.0
Heaven Can Wait 1944 7.2 7.3 +0.0
49th Parallel 1943 7.4 7.5 -0.1
A Passage to India 1985 7.4 7.5 -0.1
Alexander’s Ragtime Band 1939 7.0 7.1 -0.1
Alice Adams 1936 7.0 7.1 -0.1
Argo 2013 7.7 7.8 -0.1
Arrival 2017 7.9 8.0 -0.1
Battleground 1950 7.5 7.6 -0.1
Bound for Glory 1977 7.4 7.5 -0.1
Breaking Away 1980 7.7 7.8 -0.1
Capote 2006 7.4 7.5 -0.1
Cavalcade 1934 6.0 6.1 -0.1
Crossfire 1948 7.4 7.5 -0.1
Darkest Hour 2018 7.4 7.5 -0.1
Dead End 1938 7.4 7.5 -0.1
Disraeli 1930 6.4 6.5 -0.1
Dog Day Afternoon 1976 8.0 8.1 -0.1
Driving Miss Daisy 1990 7.4 7.5 -0.1
Dunkirk 2018 8.0 8.1 -0.1
Fatal Attraction 1988 6.9 7.0 -0.1
Father of the Bride 1951 7.2 7.3 -0.1
Giant 1957 7.7 7.8 -0.1
Good Night, and Good Luck 2006 7.5 7.6 -0.1
Great Expectations 1948 7.9 8.0 -0.1
Hold Back the Dawn 1942 7.5 7.6 -0.1
Hugo 2012 7.5 7.6 -0.1
Il Postino 1996 7.7 7.8 -0.1
In the Name of the Father 1994 8.1 8.2 -0.1
Judgment at Nuremberg 1962 8.3 8.4 -0.1
Juno 2008 7.5 7.6 -0.1
Life of Pi 2013 7.9 8.0 -0.1
Picnic 1956 7.2 7.3 -0.1
Quo Vadis 1952 7.2 7.3 -0.1
Ray 2005 7.7 7.8 -0.1
Ruggles of Red Gap 1936 7.7 7.8 -0.1
Schindler’s List 1994 8.9 9.0 -0.1
Separate Tables 1959 7.5 7.6 -0.1
Shine 1997 7.7 7.8 -0.1
Slumdog Millionaire 2009 8.0 8.1 -0.1
Tender Mercies 1984 7.4 7.5 -0.1
Test Pilot 1939 6.9 7.0 -0.1
The Best Years of Our Lives 1947 8.1 8.2 -0.1
The Citadel 1939 7.2 7.3 -0.1
The Defiant Ones 1959 7.7 7.8 -0.1
The Grand Budapest Hotel 2015 8.1 8.2 -0.1
The Lost Weekend 1946 8.0 8.1 -0.1
The Love Parade 1930 7.2 7.3 -0.1
The Martian 2016 8.0 8.1 -0.1
The Music Man 1963 7.7 7.8 -0.1
The Pianist 2003 8.5 8.6 -0.1
The Private Life of Henry VIII 1934 7.2 7.3 -0.1
The Sixth Sense 2000 8.1 8.2 -0.1
The Sundowners 1961 7.2 7.3 -0.1
Tom Jones 1964 6.7 6.8 -0.1
Trader Horn 1931 6.4 6.5 -0.1
Twelve O’Clock High 1950 7.7 7.8 -0.1
Witness for the Prosecution 1958 8.4 8.5 -0.1
Wuthering Heights 1940 7.7 7.8 -0.1
7th Heaven 1929 7.8 7.9 -0.1
Airport 1971 6.6 6.7 -0.1
America America 1964 7.8 7.9 -0.1
American Sniper 2015 7.3 7.4 -0.1
Amour 2013 7.8 7.9 -0.1
Around the World in 80 Days 1957 6.8 6.9 -0.1
Babe 1996 6.8 6.9 -0.1
Bad Girl 1932 6.6 6.7 -0.1
Captain Phillips 2014 7.8 7.9 -0.1
Coming Home 1979 7.3 7.4 -0.1
Crash 2006 7.8 7.9 -0.1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 1983 7.8 7.9 -0.1
Hamlet 1949 7.8 7.9 -0.1
Jezebel 1939 7.6 7.7 -0.1
MASH 1971 7.6 7.7 -0.1
Mrs. Miniver 1943 7.6 7.7 -0.1
One Hour With You 1932 7.3 7.4 -0.1
One Hundred Men and a Girl 1938 6.8 6.9 -0.1
Ordinary People 1981 7.8 7.9 -0.1
Philomena 2014 7.6 7.7 -0.1
Places in the Heart 1985 7.3 7.4 -0.1
San Francisco 1937 7.3 7.4 -0.1
Seabiscuit 2004 7.3 7.4 -0.1
The Country Girl 1955 7.3 7.4 -0.1
The Queen 2007 7.3 7.4 -0.1
The Quiet Man 1953 7.8 7.9 -0.1
The Song of Bernadette 1944 7.6 7.7 -0.1
The Yearling 1947 7.3 7.4 -0.1
A Beautiful Mind 2002 8.2 8.3 -0.1
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 1940 8.2 8.3 -0.1
A Streetcar Named Desire 1952 8.0 8.2 -0.2
Brooklyn 2016 7.4 7.6 -0.2
Dallas Buyers Club 2014 7.9 8.1 -0.2
Howards End 1993 7.4 7.6 -0.2
Love Story 1971 6.9 7.1 -0.2
Mildred Pierce 1946 8.0 8.2 -0.2
Moonlight 2017 7.4 7.6 -0.2
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town 1937 8.0 8.2 -0.2
Ninotchka 1940 7.9 8.1 -0.2
Oliver! 1969 7.4 7.6 -0.2
Roman Holiday 1954 8.0 8.2 -0.2
Selma 2015 7.4 7.6 -0.2
She Done Him Wrong 1934 6.4 6.6 -0.2
Suspicion 1942 7.4 7.6 -0.2
Terms of Endearment 1984 7.4 7.6 -0.2
The Artist 2012 7.9 8.1 -0.2
The Diary of Anne Frank 1960 7.4 7.6 -0.2
The Green Mile 2000 8.5 8.7 -0.2
The Towering Inferno 1975 6.9 7.1 -0.2
The Wizard of Oz 1940 8.0 8.2 -0.2
To Kill a Mockingbird 1963 8.3 8.5 -0.2
Tootsie 1983 7.4 7.6 -0.2
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? 1967 8.0 8.2 -0.2
Witness 1986 7.4 7.6 -0.2
A Farewell to Arms 1934 6.5 6.7 -0.2
A Touch of Class 1974 6.5 6.7 -0.2
An American in Paris 1952 7.2 7.4 -0.2
An Education 2010 7.2 7.4 -0.2
Awakenings 1991 7.8 8.0 -0.2
Boys Town 1939 7.3 7.5 -0.2
Cabaret 1973 7.8 8.0 -0.2
Chariots of Fire 1982 7.2 7.4 -0.2
Dangerous Liaisons 1989 7.6 7.8 -0.2
David Copperfield 1936 7.5 7.7 -0.2
Finding Neverland 2005 7.7 7.9 -0.2
Ghost 1991 7.0 7.2 -0.2
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner 1968 7.8 8.0 -0.2
Hope and Glory 1988 7.3 7.5 -0.2
How the West Was Won 1964 7.1 7.3 -0.2
In Old Chicago 1938 6.8 7.0 -0.2
Johnny Belinda 1949 7.8 8.0 -0.2
Lady for a Day 1934 7.5 7.7 -0.2
Little Miss Sunshine 2007 7.8 8.0 -0.2
Little Women 1934 7.3 7.5 -0.2
Lost Horizon 1938 7.8 8.0 -0.2
Miracle on 34th Street 1948 7.8 8.0 -0.2
Moulin Rouge 1953 7.1 7.3 -0.2
My Fair Lady 1965 7.8 8.0 -0.2
Nicholas and Alexandra 1972 7.2 7.4 -0.2
Peyton Place 1958 7.2 7.4 -0.2
Precious 2010 7.3 7.5 -0.2
Pygmalion 1939 7.8 8.0 -0.2
Shakespeare in Love 1999 7.1 7.3 -0.2
Sounder 1973 7.6 7.8 -0.2
Spellbound 1946 7.6 7.8 -0.2
The Big House 1930 7.1 7.3 -0.2
The Caine Mutiny 1955 7.8 8.0 -0.2
The Champ 1932 7.3 7.5 -0.2
The Great Ziegfeld 1937 6.8 7.0 -0.2
The Letter 1941 7.6 7.8 -0.2
The Pied Piper 1943 7.1 7.3 -0.2
The Ten Commandments 1957 7.8 8.0 -0.2
Top Hat 1936 7.8 8.0 -0.2
Yankee Doodle Dandy 1943 7.7 7.9 -0.2
Zorba the Greek 1965 7.7 7.9 -0.2
Hacksaw Ridge 2017 8.1 8.3 -0.2
It Happened One Night 1935 8.1 8.3 -0.2
Life Is Beautiful 1999 8.6 8.8 -0.2
Up 2010 8.2 8.4 -0.2
Becket 1965 7.9 8.2 -0.3
Fiddler on the Roof 1972 7.9 8.2 -0.3
A Letter to Three Wives 1950 7.8 8.1 -0.3
Atonement 2008 7.7 8.0 -0.3
Beasts of the Southern Wild 2013 7.2 7.5 -0.3
Coal Miner’s Daughter 1981 7.4 7.7 -0.3
Elizabeth 1999 7.4 7.7 -0.3
Erin Brockovich 2001 7.2 7.5 -0.3
Gaslight 1945 7.8 8.1 -0.3
Gosford Park 2002 7.2 7.5 -0.3
Grand Hotel 1932 7.5 7.8 -0.3
King Solomon’s Mines 1951 6.8 7.1 -0.3
Madame Curie 1944 7.2 7.5 -0.3
Milk 2009 7.5 7.8 -0.3
Norma Rae 1980 7.3 7.6 -0.3
Our Town 1941 6.7 7.0 -0.3
Reds 1982 7.4 7.7 -0.3
Since You Went Away 1945 7.5 7.8 -0.3
Stage Door 1938 7.7 8.0 -0.3
State Fair 1934 6.8 7.1 -0.3
The Accidental Tourist 1989 6.8 7.1 -0.3
The Awful Truth 1938 7.8 8.1 -0.3
The Bells of St. Mary’s 1946 7.4 7.7 -0.3
The Bishop’s Wife 1948 7.5 7.8 -0.3
The Divorcee 1930 6.8 7.1 -0.3
The Gay Divorcee 1935 7.5 7.8 -0.3
The Nun’s Story 1960 7.5 7.8 -0.3
The Razor’s Edge 1947 7.4 7.7 -0.3
The Reader 2009 7.5 7.8 -0.3
Working Girl 1989 6.7 7.0 -0.3
42nd Street 1934 7.6 7.9 -0.3
All About Eve 1951 8.2 8.5 -0.3
Call Me by Your Name 2018 8.1 8.4 -0.3
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof 1959 8.0 8.3 -0.3
Children of a Lesser God 1987 7.1 7.4 -0.3
Cleopatra 1935 6.9 7.2 -0.3
Dead Poets Society 1990 8.0 8.3 -0.3
Going My Way 1945 7.1 7.4 -0.3
Kings Row 1943 7.6 7.9 -0.3
Lilies of the Field 1964 7.6 7.9 -0.3
Lion 2017 8.0 8.3 -0.3
On Golden Pond 1982 7.6 7.9 -0.3
Rebecca 1941 8.1 8.4 -0.3
Room 2016 8.1 8.4 -0.3
Ship of Fools 1966 7.1 7.4 -0.3
The Big Chill 1984 7.1 7.4 -0.3
The Heiress 1950 8.2 8.5 -0.3
The Imitation Game 2015 8.0 8.3 -0.3
The King’s Speech 2011 8.0 8.3 -0.3
The Little Foxes 1942 8.1 8.4 -0.3
The Prince of Tides 1992 6.6 6.9 -0.3
The Snake Pit 1949 7.6 7.9 -0.3
Romeo and Juliet 1937 7.1 7.4 -0.4
A Midsummer Night’s Dream 1936 6.9 7.3 -0.4
A Room With a View 1987 7.2 7.6 -0.4
A Soldier’s Story 1985 7.2 7.6 -0.4
Anne of the Thousand Days 1970 7.4 7.8 -0.4
Broadway Melody of 1936 1936 6.7 7.1 -0.4
Five Star Final 1932 7.2 7.6 -0.4
Flirtation Walk 1935 5.7 6.1 -0.4
Friendly Persuasion 1957 7.4 7.8 -0.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman 1986 7.4 7.8 -0.4
The Crying Game 1993 7.2 7.6 -0.4
The Good Earth 1938 7.7 8.1 -0.4
The Hours 2003 7.4 7.8 -0.4
The Robe 1954 6.7 7.1 -0.4
War Horse 2012 7.2 7.6 -0.4
Wings 1929 7.7 8.1 -0.4
A Thousand Clowns 1966 7.5 7.9 -0.4
An Unmarried Woman 1979 7.1 7.5 -0.4
Born Yesterday 1951 7.5 7.9 -0.4
Brokeback Mountain 2006 7.6 8.0 -0.4
Dark Victory 1940 7.5 7.9 -0.4
Four Daughters 1939 7.0 7.4 -0.4
Here Comes the Navy 1935 6.3 6.7 -0.4
Imitation of Life 1935 7.5 7.9 -0.4
Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing 1956 6.5 6.9 -0.4
Moonstruck 1988 7.0 7.4 -0.4
Random Harvest 1943 7.9 8.3 -0.4
Sayonara 1958 7.1 7.5 -0.4
The Blind Side 2010 7.6 8.0 -0.4
The Dresser 1984 7.6 8.0 -0.4
The English Patient 1997 7.3 7.7 -0.4
The Full Monty 1998 7.1 7.5 -0.4
The Goodbye Girl 1978 7.3 7.7 -0.4
The Greatest Show on Earth 1953 6.6 7.0 -0.4
The King and I 1957 7.3 7.7 -0.4
The Piano 1994 7.5 7.9 -0.4
The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming 1967 7.0 7.4 -0.4
The Theory of Everything 2015 7.6 8.0 -0.4
You Can’t Take It With You 1939 7.9 8.3 -0.4
The Smiling Lieutenant 1932 7.7 8.2 -0.5
A Star Is Born 1938 7.5 8.0 -0.5
All This, and Heaven Too 1941 7.5 8.0 -0.5
Anchors Aweigh 1946 7.0 7.5 -0.5
Chicago 2003 7.0 7.5 -0.5
Chocolat 2001 7.1 7.6 -0.5
Darling 1966 7.1 7.6 -0.5
Dodsworth 1937 8.0 8.5 -0.5
Fanny 1962 6.9 7.4 -0.5
Gentleman’s Agreement 1948 7.3 7.8 -0.5
Kitty Foyle 1941 6.9 7.4 -0.5
Love Affair 1940 7.2 7.7 -0.5
Mary Poppins 1965 7.6 8.1 -0.5
One Foot in Heaven 1942 6.9 7.4 -0.5
One Night of Love 1935 5.8 6.3 -0.5
Sense and Sensibility 1996 7.4 7.9 -0.5
The Barretts of Wimpole Street 1935 6.9 7.4 -0.5
The Help 2012 7.9 8.4 -0.5
The Human Comedy 1944 7.0 7.5 -0.5
The Lion in Winter 1969 8.0 8.5 -0.5
The Philadelphia Story 1941 7.9 8.4 -0.5
The Rose Tattoo 1956 7.1 7.6 -0.5
The Thin Man 1935 8.0 8.5 -0.5
The White Parade 1935 6.8 7.3 -0.5
Three Coins in the Fountain 1955 6.2 6.7 -0.5
Three Smart Girls 1937 6.7 7.2 -0.5
Titanic 1998 7.6 8.1 -0.5
Watch on the Rhine 1944 7.3 7.8 -0.5
Auntie Mame 1959 7.8 8.3 -0.5
Gone With the Wind 1940 8.0 8.6 -0.6
Julia 1978 7.2 7.8 -0.6
Moulin Rouge! 2002 7.4 8.0 -0.6
The Color Purple 1986 7.6 8.2 -0.6
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close 2012 6.8 7.4 -0.6
Funny Girl 1969 7.3 7.9 -0.6
Hidden Figures 2017 7.7 8.3 -0.6
The More the Merrier 1944 7.7 8.3 -0.6
The Sound of Music 1966 7.8 8.4 -0.6
The Turning Point 1978 6.8 7.4 -0.6
Beauty and the Beast 1992 7.8 8.5 -0.7
Blossoms in the Dust 1942 6.8 7.5 -0.7
Doctor Dolittle 1968 6.1 6.8 -0.7
East Lynne 1931 7.0 7.7 -0.7
Gigi 1959 6.6 7.3 -0.7
Hello, Dolly! 1970 7.0 7.7 -0.7
Out of Africa 1986 7.0 7.7 -0.7
Rachel, Rachel 1969 7.3 8.0 -0.7
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers 1955 7.2 7.9 -0.7
The Racket 1929 6.8 7.5 -0.7
Smilin’ Through 1934 6.7 7.5 -0.8
Wilson 1945 6.7 7.5 -0.8
Naughty Marietta 1936 6.7 7.6 -0.9
The Hollywood Revue of 1929 1930 7.2 8.1 -0.9
The Broadway Melody 1930 6.0 7.3 -1.3

* Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Source: IMDb

Footnotes

  1. Just like with our Next Bechdel Test project, some of this was done probabilistically; any name whose gender could not be ascertained above 95 percent accuracy was individually checked.

  2. While there are many reasons to be skeptical of online user reviews, I’m not actually interested in what IMDb claims is the overall rating of each film; I’m interested in the difference between how male users rated it versus how female viewers rated it.

Walt Hickey is FiveThirtyEight’s chief culture writer.

