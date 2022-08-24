NFL The NFL Preseason Is Not Predictive — But It Can Often Seem That Way Facebook

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett has shined in the preseason. That success might carry over into games that count… or it might not. Justin Berl / Getty Images

This time last year, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase was being labeled a ‘bust’. With just one catch — on an unremarkable bubble screen — and plenty of drops, Chase’s first preseason didn’t seem to bode well for his professional reunion with college quarterback Joe Burrow. All Chase went on to do was break rookie receiving records, be named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and help the Bengals make the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields’s preseason debut had fans and analysts alike calling for him to start Week 1. But after putting up a 90.2 preseason passer rating — seventh among qualified QBs — he finished the regular season rated 30th out of 33 qualifiers.

NFL preseason contests have the reputation of not telling us much about how players will perform in games that count, particularly when we consider how teams approach them. But that doesn’t stop fans or analysts from jumping to conclusions.

We should know better by now: There’s no correlation between preseason and regular-season passer rating, rushing yards per attempt or receiving yards per game. And it’s no wonder, with so many different combinations of players and circumstances being thrown together in games that don’t actually count.

Preseason stats are quite limited to begin with, and offensive skill-position players are the easiest for people to assess (and build narratives around). Since 2000, here are some of the most extreme examples of good and bad preseasons that heralded — or didn’t — the same caliber of regular season, starting with quarterbacks:

How some quarterbacks followed up their preseasons Highest or lowest preseason passer ratings for qualified quarterbacks since 2000, grouped by the quality of performance in the regular season GOOD/BAD GOOD/GOOD Player Year Pre. Rtg RS Rtg Player Year Pre. Rtg RS Rtg Kerry Collins 2004 140.4 74.8 Aaron Rodgers 2009 147.9 103.2 Matt Hasselbeck 2001 116.0 70.9 Aaron Rodgers 2010 141.2 101.2 Sam Darnold 2021 116.0 71.9 Dak Prescott 2016 137.8 104.9 Tony Banks 2001 113.2 71.3 Daunte Culpepper 2004 134.4 110.9 Kelly Holcomb 2003 112.6 74.6 Drew Brees 2009 132.7 109.6 BAD/BAD BAD/GOOD Player Year Pre. Rtg RS Rtg Player Year Pre. Rtg RS Rtg Kordell Stewart 2000 39.8 73.6 Michael Vick 2010 38.2 100.2 Josh Freeman 2009 41.0 59.8 Philip Rivers 2013 48.3 105.5 Jimmy Clausen 2010 46.8 58.4 Aaron Rodgers 2012 53.8 108.0 Marc Bulger 2007 51.0 70.3 Matt Ryan 2016 54.7 117.1 Patrick Ramsey 2004 52.2 74.8 Carson Palmer 2015 58.6 104.6 Good performance was defined as a passer rating of at least 100 in the regular season. Bad performance was defined as a passer rating below 75 in the regular season. To qualify, a quarterback needed at least 25 attempts in the preseason and 250 attempts in the regular season. Source: nfl gsis

Kerry Collins is our poster boy for a great-but-meaningless preseason. Having been replaced in New York by No. 1 overall pick Eli Manning, Collins arrived in Oakland in 2004 to replace 38-year-old Rich Gannon. Collins put up monster exhibition numbers, going 14-of-25 for 344 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, but he went on to lead the league in picks and oversaw a 3-10 record for the Raiders in games he started.



Quarterbacks who put up good preseason stats are often good enough to start Week 1, but you don’t really know if your team has a Sam Darnold or a Dak Prescott until the real games begin. A rough preseason can certainly bode ill for new starters — Jimmy Clausen could not cash the large reputational check ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper wrote on his behalf — but they can also precede a coming-out party. And then we have cases like Michael Vick in 2010. By the end of his second preseason since returning from prison, he had given no indication he’d ever throw the ball at a high level ever again; Vick went on to have his best year as a passer.

How some running backs followed up their preseasons Highest or lowest preseason yards per carry for qualified running backs since 2000, grouped by the quality of performance in the regular season GOOD/BAD GOOD/GOOD Player Year Pre. YPC RS YPC Player Year Pre. YPC RS YPC Jahvid Best 2010 8.6 3.2 Matt Forte 2010 10.2 4.5 Warrick Dunn 2001 7.8 2.8 Matt Forte 2013 9.9 4.6 Rashard Mendenhall 2013 6.1 3.2 Michael Turner 2008 9.4 4.5 Travis Henry 2001 5.5 3.4 Tiki Barber 2000 7.8 4.7 Maurice Smith 2001 4.9 3.2 Ryan Mathews 2011 7.8 4.9 BAD/BAD BAD/GOOD Player Year Pre. YPC RS YPC Player Year Pre. YPC RS YPC Rashad Jennings 2016 1.1 3.3 Reggie Bush 2013 1.2 4.5 James Allen 2002 2.1 3.3 Joseph Addai 2006 1.5 4.8 Bernard Pierce 2013 2.2 2.9 Joe Mixon 2018 1.8 4.9 Cedric Benson 2007 2.3 3.4 Jamaal Charles 2013 1.9 5.0 LaDainian Tomlinson 2009 2.3 3.3 Chris Ivory 2013 2.0 4.6 Good performance was defined as a yards per carry of at least 4.5 in the regular season. Bad performance was defined as a yards per carry below 3.5 in the regular season. To qualify, a running back needed at least 10 carries in the preseason and 150 carries in the regular season. Source: nfl gsis

Though it’s become common wisdom that tailbacks are as plug-and-play as any position in football, plenty of ball-carriers run wild against the scrubs before getting shut out against starters. 2010 first-round pick Jahvid Best had 129 yards on just 15 rushes in his first preseason; he gained only 426 more regular-season yards that year despite getting 156 more carries. By contrast, Best’s eventual replacement, free-agent veteran Reggie Bush, struggled mightily in preseason before becoming the last Lion to gain over 1,000 yards on the ground.



But sometimes, a big-deal preseason really is a big deal. Matt Forte was a solid back over his first two years in the league, but everyone, including the Madden video game franchise, underrated his speed. His 89-yard preseason touchdown run against the Raiders heralded a breakout third season; his yards-per-carry jumped from 3.8 over his first two years to 4.5.

How some wide receivers followed up their preseasons Highest or lowest preseason yards per game for qualified wide receivers since 2000, grouped by the quality of performance in the regular season GOOD/BAD GOOD/GOOD Player Year Pre. YPG RS YPG Player Year Pre. YPG RS YPG Greg Jennings 2006 82.0 39.5 Randy Moss 2000 102.3 89.8 Ted Ginn 2013 53.5 34.8 Randy Moss 2001 74.0 77.1 Deon Butler 2010 47.8 24.1 Randy Moss 2002 62.3 84.2 Shaun McDonald 2004 46.3 30.9 Julio Jones 2012 60.0 74.9 Ike Hilliard 2003 46.3 38.0 Antonio Brown 2011 57.5 69.3 BAD/BAD BAD/GOOD Player Year Pre. YPG RS YPG Player Year Pre. YPG RS YPG Marvin Harrison 2008 7.6 39.8 Antonio Brown 2015 6.0 114.6 Ike Hilliard 2008 8.3 26.5 Michael Crabtree 2012 7.0 69.1 Jason Avant 2010 8.8 35.8 Odell Beckham 2015 7.8 90.6 Kellen Winslow 2008 9.0 26.8 Doug Baldwin 2015 9.0 66.8 Donnie Avery 2012 9.5 48.8 Donald Driver 2004 9.8 75.5 Good performance was defined as at least 65 yards per game in the regular season. Bad performance was defined as fewer than 40 yards per game in the regular season. To qualify, a receiver needed at least five catches in the preseason and 35 catches in the regular season. Source: nfl gsis

When it comes to wide receivers, the talent jumps off the page. Randy Moss put up three of the five best preseasons in our sample, and the other two belonged to Julio Jones and Antonio Brown. That trio combined for 20 Pro Bowl appearances and 10 All-Pro selections. But it’s possible for a wideout to show out in preseason and flame out in the regular season; Greg Jennings flashed in his rookie exhibitions, but a 43.3 percent catch rate severely limited his production that year. And even the most physically talented receivers can go missing in preseason: Brown gained just 30 yards over five preseason games in 2015 before racking up career-high 1,834 yards that regular season.

What does it all mean? Well, we can’t say much more than preseason performance doesn’t mean anything — except when it does. So as this NFL preseason comes to a close, don’t dismiss storylines like rookie Kenny Pickett impressing for the Pittsburgh Steelers as much as he did at the University of Pittsburgh, or undrafted Rams rookie Lance McCutcheon leading the league in preseason receiving. But don’t trade the moon and the stars to get leading preseason rusher Brittain Brown of the Las Vegas Raiders on your fantasy team, either, and don’t worry too much if Tom Brady looks a little rusty when he finally rejoins the Bucs. There surely are clues about the regular season hiding in the preseason, but they’ll be surrounded by red herrings — and we won’t be able to tell which from which until we have real games to analyze.