The NBA Missed The Point On Tampering Hot Takedown discusses how new tampering regulations could shape the NBA, what to watch for in the final week of MLB and what to expect from athletes competing on reality TV.

Last week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced new anti-tampering regulations. These new restrictions come on the heels of a very active free agency period where we saw more than $1.4 billion in new deals announced within the first 90 minutes of the formal negotiation period. Today on the show, we break down how these new regulations are likely to impact the league and question whether or not the league is focused on the right issue.

We’re in the final week of the MLB regular season and a few wild card races are coming down to the wire. We take a look at the teams still jockeying for a spot in the postseason and who we see hosting the trophy at the end of it all.

In celebration of the premier of the 39th season of “Survivor”, our Rabbit Hole dives into the surprising performance of athletes in reality television.

What we’re looking at this week: