The NBA All-Star Game Rules Could Be Even Wilder

The NBA All-Star weekend featured a slew of rule changes that were met with praise from both analysts and players. The Hot Takedown team enjoyed it as well … but we think the rule changes could go even further. On today’s show, we suggest additional alterations for the weekend’s competitions.
On Friday, UEFA banned Manchester City from competing in its games — including the Champions League — for the next two years as a consequence of breaking its financial fair play regulations. We dive into the effects of those rules and discuss how this ban could potentially affect the future of European soccer.
Our Rabbit Hole is inspired by a listener, Bill Sprague, who sent us a fun fact about NFL dynasties.
What we’re looking at this week:
- The video of every 50-point dunk from the Dunk Contest that trapped Geoff for longer than he anticipated.
- This article from Slate that breaks down the basics of the Manchester City ban (and the Houston Astros’ involvement).