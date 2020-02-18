The NBA All-Star Game Rules Could Be Even Wilder Hot Takedown discusses how to make All-Star weekend even better, what Manchester City’s ban means for European soccer and who might be the next NFL dynasty.

The NBA All-Star weekend featured a slew of rule changes that were met with praise from both analysts and players. The Hot Takedown team enjoyed it as well … but we think the rule changes could go even further. On today’s show, we suggest additional alterations for the weekend’s competitions.

On Friday, UEFA banned Manchester City from competing in its games — including the Champions League — for the next two years as a consequence of breaking its financial fair play regulations. We dive into the effects of those rules and discuss how this ban could potentially affect the future of European soccer.

Our Rabbit Hole is inspired by a listener, Bill Sprague, who sent us a fun fact about NFL dynasties.

What we’re looking at this week: