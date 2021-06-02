The Marlins Are Learning That It’s Better To Be Lucky Than Good

Last year, the Miami Marlins were the biggest surprise in baseball, overcoming modest preseason expectations — and an early season COVID-19 outbreak — to not only make the playoffs, but also win a postseason series. Along the way, they needed breakout performances from pitchers (like Pablo López and Sixto Sánchez) and hitters (like Miguel Rojas and Brian Anderson) alike, plenty of perseverance and, yes, an abundant serving of good luck. If not for MLB’s last-second decision to expand the 2020 postseason field from 10 to 16 teams, Miami’s 31-29 record would have left it out of the playoffs on a tiebreaker. Furthermore, the Marlins won a lot more than their negative-41 run differential would suggest they “should” have (more on that later). Those fortuitous factors combined to make Miami’s season a success, despite it becoming the first postseason team in MLB history that was outscored by at least a half-run per game during the regular season.

Because of this, though, it was also easy to predict that the Marlins would regress in 2021 if fortune no longer smiled upon them quite as brightly. And sure enough, Miami’s winning percentage has dropped by 64 points, leaving them under .500 (and seven games out of the National League’s final wild-card slot) as we approach the 60-game mark of this year’s schedule. But the drop-off in record has obscured the fact that these Marlins are actually playing much better than they did last season. Instead of putting up MLB’s seventh-worst runs-per-game differential, they now rank 11th-best according to that metric — and that might be underselling how good Miami has been. The main reason for the team’s decline is simply that its remarkable luck from 2020 hasn’t just regressed back to average, it has turned around completely to make the Marlins one of the unluckiest teams in baseball so far this year.

Looking at Miami’s runs scored (263) and allowed (304) in 2020 through the lens of the Pythagorean expectation, we would have predicted the Marlins to have a .434 winning percentage — 83 points lower than their actual mark of .517. Among MLB teams in completed seasons since 1901, only the 1905 Detroit Tigers (95 points) and 1981 Cincinnati Reds (87) had a bigger gap between their actual and expected winning percentages. And the gap is even wider (85 points) if we convert wins above replacement to an expected winning percentage (.432) and compare it with Miami’s actual record. That difference also landed Miami on the list of biggest gaps ever — so no matter how you look at things, the 2020 Marlins had historic luck on their side:

The 2020 Marlins were among the luckiest in history MLB teams by biggest difference between actual and expected winning percentages, by run differential or wins above replacement, 1901-2020 🍀 Luckiest by Pythagorean winning percentage Year Team W L Win% Pythag Win% Diff. 1905 Tigers 79 74 .516 .421 +0.095 1981 Reds 66 42 .611 .524 0.087 2020 Marlins 31 29 .517 .434 0.083 2016 Rangers 95 67 .586 .505 0.081 2008 Angels 100 62 .617 .542 0.075 2004 Yankees 101 61 .623 .548 0.075 1954 Dodgers 92 62 .597 .523 0.074 1984 Mets 90 72 .556 .483 0.073 1972 Mets 83 73 .532 .459 0.073 2017 Padres 71 91 .438 .366 0.072 2018 Mariners 89 73 .549 .478 0.071 1970 Reds 102 60 .630 .559 0.071 1981 Orioles 59 46 .562 .492 0.070 1917 Cardinals 82 70 .539 .469 0.070 1924 Robins 92 62 .597 .527 0.070 🍀 Luckiest by WAR winning percentage Year Team W L Win% WAR Win% Diff. 1919 Reds 96 44 .686 .579 +0.107 1907 Cubs 107 44 .709 .607 0.102 1906 Cubs 115 36 .762 .663 0.099 2016 Rangers 95 67 .586 .490 0.096 1910 Cubs 104 50 .675 .581 0.094 1909 Pirates 110 42 .724 .631 0.093 1931 Cardinals 101 53 .656 .564 0.092 2007 Diamondbacks 90 72 .556 .466 0.090 2008 Angels 100 62 .617 .529 0.088 1908 Pirates 98 56 .636 .550 0.086 2020 Marlins 31 29 .517 .432 0.085 1949 Yankees 97 57 .630 .546 0.084 1981 Reds 66 42 .611 .527 0.084 1915 Robins 80 72 .526 .443 0.083 1904 Cubs 93 60 .608 .525 0.083 Pythagorean winning percentage is used to turn a team’s ratio of runs scored to runs allowed into an expected winning percentage. WAR is measured using JEFFBAGWELL (Joint Estimate Featuring FanGraphs and B-R Aggregated to Generate WAR, Equally Leveling Lists), which averages the metrics found at Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs. Sources: Baseball-Reference.com, FanGraphs

In the seasons that immediately followed, these teams tended to see their winning percentages regress back toward .500 faster than we would expect from an ordinary team with the same record. So in one sense, it’s not surprising that Miami would be just the latest victim to join that list. But there’s one big difference: According to both Pythagorean and WAR winning percentages, the other teams above stayed roughly steady in their true quality across seasons — in other words, the only thing driving their differences in winning percentage was changing luck. In Miami’s case, however, they have genuinely improved quite a bit since last year.

Although Sánchez and Anderson have been limited by COVID-19 protocols and injuries this season, Rojas and López have been producing WAR at a better pace this year than last year, along with former All-Star righty Sandy Alcántara. (Rojas was also sidelined recently with a fractured finger, so the Marlins will be anxiously awaiting the return of their best position player.) Miami’s position players have gone from ranking 24th in WAR in 2020 to 20th in 2021 — and from 20th to fifth on defense in particular — with big boosts coming from sensational rookie second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and an improved outfield featuring Starling Marte, Adam Duvall and Corey Dickerson. The pitching staff has made even greater strides, rising from 21st in WAR to second — including from 16th to eighth among starters and from 21st to sixth among relievers. Playing at a 6.1-WAR pace per 162 games, lefty starter Trevor Rogers has been the Marlins’ best player as a rookie in 2021, and MLB’s ninth-best pitcher overall.

With a more productive core in place, the Marlins should actually be improving on last year’s record. But in a strange twist of fate, Miami’s luck has gone from historically good in 2020 to historically bad in 2021. This year, the Marlins’ actual winning percentage is 61 points lower than its Pythagorean expectation and 69 points lower than its WAR-predicted winning percentage. If both numbers hold, they would give Miami a place among the unluckiest seasons in MLB history. And no team would have a more painful case of “luck whiplash” than the Marlins, especially in terms of the change in Pythagorean luck from one year to the next:

No team’s luck has collapsed like Miami’s MLB teams by biggest negative year-over-year changes in luck, by run differential or wins above replacement, 1901-2021 Pythagorean Luck 🍀 Years Team Year 1 Year 2 Change 2020-21 Marlins +.083 -.061 -.144 1981-82 Reds +.087 -.036 -.123 1998-99 Royals +.051 -.069 -.120 1904-05 Cubs +.037 -.079 -.116 1934-35 Braves +.037 -.079 -.116 1917-18 Cardinals +.070 -.037 -.107 2020-21 Blue Jays +.048 -.058 -.106 1904-05 Browns +.031 -.068 -.099 1952-53 Giants +.041 -.058 -.099 1957-58 Redlegs +.039 -.057 -.096 WAR Luck 🍀 Years Team Year 1 Year 2 Change 1981-82 Reds +.084 -.074 -.158 2020-21 Marlins +.085 -.069 -.154 1934-35 Braves +.055 -.098 -.154 1935-36 Phillies +.032 -.086 -.117 1933-34 Senators +.054 -.062 -.116 1909-10 Red Sox +.053 -.061 -.114 1917-18 White Sox +.058 -.053 -.112 1969-70 Mets +.078 -.033 -.112 1917-18 Cardinals +.060 -.050 -.111 1953-54 Red Sox +.040 -.069 -.109 The difference between a team’s actual and expected winning percentages is considered its “luck.” Pythagorean winning percentage is used to turn a team’s ratio of runs scored to runs allowed into an expected winning percentage. Sources: Baseball-Reference.com, FanGraphs

(Interestingly, the Toronto Blue Jays of the past two seasons are on the Pythagorean list as well. Somewhat similar to Miami, Toronto is another case of a team that broke out last year and whose middling 2021 record hides a good roster underneath — which they showed the Marlins firsthand in their victory over Miami Tuesday night.)

Despite their complete reversal in fortune, the Marlins are still on the periphery of the playoff chase in the NL East. The injury-ravaged New York Mets are the only above-.500 team in the division, and Miami actually has a better Pythagorean record than any of its division rivals. Although our MLB forecast model gives them only a 4 percent chance to return to the postseason, the Marlins are just close enough to mount a run if they get back to full strength soon. All they’ll need to pull it off is, well, a little luck.

