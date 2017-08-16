The GOP Establishment Got What It Wanted (Sorta) In Alabama’s Senate Primary

It will be the Republican establishment versus the evangelical base in the Alabama Republican Senate Primary runoff on Sept. 26. That’s the story after Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore and appointed U.S. Sen. Luther Strange finished first (but short of a majority) and second, respectively, in last night’s primary to fill the seat vacated by now Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Democrats, on the other hand, put themselves into the strongest position — that is still nonetheless incredibly weak — to win the December general election by nominating former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in their primary.

The main action last night was on the Republican side, and it played out pretty much as expected. Moore, riding strong support from evangelical voters, won 39 percent of the vote to Strange’s 33 percent. Moore’s 6-percentage-point edge over Strange is right around the 7-point Moore lead polls predicted. Rep. Mo Brooks, meanwhile, finished in third with nearly 20 percent of the vote — again, as the polls had suggested.

There was some worry among Republicans that Strange, despite currently occupying the Senate seat that everyone’s now vying for, wouldn’t make the runoff. But he was able to maintain his advantage over Brooks in large part thanks to the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund spent heavily on attack ads against Brooks during the campaign. Strange also got the last-minute endorsement of President Trump.

The question going into the runoff is whether McConnell and Trump’s backing will be enough to get Strange past Moore. The limited runoff polling that’s been released so far has shown Moore and Strange finishing first and second — just like they finished in the first round. And McConnell, himself, is a polarizing figure among Republicans. But Strange will have more time to trumpet his Trump endorsement, and the president could visit Alabama, where he is incredibly popular among Republicans. Still, the fact that Moore won comfortably on Tuesday demonstrates that Trump’s pull may only mean so much, and a lot of Republican primary voters are still looking for an outsider candidate.

Another question: Where will Brooks’ voters go in the runoff? And will they shun Strange because of the negative ads that were run against Brooks on Strange’s behalf. Some might, but Moore himself is sure to be on the receiving end of a lot of those negative ads over the next month.

On the Democratic side, despite trailing in some polls, Jones easily beat Robert Kennedy Jr., 66 percent to 18 percent. Jones is perhaps best known for prosecuting the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing defendants. There was some thought that Kennedy, who had a famous name but was unrelated to the political clan, might be able to win on name recognition. But as I previously noted, many voters probably weren’t tuning into the race until late. Additionally, pollsters who found Kennedy leading may have been surveying too wide a swath of the population and not accurately capturing the more politically clued-in voters who eventually turned out.

Democrats are hoping that Moore wins the Republican runoff, which would give Jones a shot in the December general election. That may be true. Moore’s a hardcore conservative. He also got kicked off the Alabama Supreme Court in 2003 and suspended from it this past year for failing to follow a higher court’s order.

Remember though, Alabama has a deeply conservative, deeply religious electorate. This is a state where Trump won by 28 percentage points in 2016, and no Democrat has been elected to the U.S. Senate since 1992. Even if Moore wins the Republican nomination, he would be heavily favored in December. Strange, if he wins the GOP nomination, would be an even bigger favorite in the general. Democrats are a long shot either way.