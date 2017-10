In this bonus episode of The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s NBA podcast, Charlotte Hornets general manager Rich Cho joins Chris Herring to talk about what to expect from the Hornets this season. They discuss what Dwight Howard needs to work on (not his 3-point shooting), how Kemba Walker is developing, and how Cho approaches his food blog. Click the play button above to hear the interview. We’ll be back with another episode of The Lab next week.