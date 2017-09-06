The Eagles, Vikings And Titans Are Trendy Picks — But Are They For Real? Hot Takedown talks Aaron Rodgers and debates which teams will succeed and fail in this year’s NFL.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s episode (Sept. 5, 2017), ESPN’s Mina Kimes drops by to discuss her recent profile of Aaron Rodgers, including what it was like to have the Green Bay Packers quarterback in her living room. We also preview the NFL as the regular season gets underway and try to make sense of which of the “hipster” teams getting a ton of pundit love might live up to the hype. Plus, a significant digit on the U.S. Open.

Here are the stories we discussed this week: