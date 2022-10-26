Data Is Plural The Datasets We're Looking At This Week

You’re reading Data Is Plural, a weekly newsletter of useful/curious datasets. Below you’ll find the Oct. 26, 2022, edition, reprinted with permission at FiveThirtyEight.

2022.10.26 edition

Strategic petroleum, internet service offers, Boston’s first women voters, Euro-area securities and gargantuan gourds.

Strategic petroleum. The U.S. Energy Information Administration maintains a dataset tracking the monthly volume of the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, measured in the thousands of barrels. The figures go back to 1977, the year the first crude oil was delivered to the reserve, but lag by a couple of months; the end-of-August volume is scheduled for publication on October 31. Read more: The Department of Energy’s history of reserve releases. Previously: Petroleum Supply Monthly reports (DIP 2017.08.16) and weekly gas prices (DIP 2021.06.09), both also published by the EIA. [h/t u/CountBayesie]

Internet service offers. For an investigation into speed disparities in internet service offers, published last week at The Markup, reporters Leon Yin and Aaron Sankin examined more than 1 million address-specific offers across dozens of U.S. cities. To support the findings, they’ve shared the raw data gathered from ISPs’ websites, as well as tabular files that summarize each offer and attach the contextual variables used for the analysis. (Disclosure: I served, and am credited, as a “Data Coach” for this project.)

Boston’s first women voters. The City of Boston’s Mary Eliza Project has been compiling a dataset of women who registered to vote in 1920, the year the 19th Amendment granted them that right. The dataset, transcribed from the original registration books, “is updated periodically as additional voter registers are transcribed.” It contains 6,000-plus entries so far, each listing a voter’s name, registration date, ward, precinct, address, age, country of birth, occupation, husband’s information and more. [h/t Julie Rosier]

Euro-area securities. The European Central Bank collects detailed records concerning the financial instruments issued and held by organizations and individuals under its jurisdiction. Its quarterly-updated Securities Holdings Statistics dataset, available through the ECB’s data warehouse, aggregates the latter by investor type (bank, non-bank company, pension fund, household, etc.), investor country of residence, issuer country, type of financial instrument and more. [h/t Martijn Boermans et al.]

Gargantuan gourds. At BigPumpkins.com, you can find annual “weigh-off” results from 100-plus local competitions affiliated with the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, an international standards-setting organization. Although pumpkins represent the titular attraction, the site also publishes results for the squash, long gourd, watermelon, tomato, field pumpkin, bushel gourd and marrow competition classes. HTML tables list each specimen’s weight, grower, location, weigh-off site and lineage. [h/t Julia Silge + Tidy Tuesday]

