The Celtics-Wizards Series Is Tight. The Teams’ Defenses Are Not.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | ESPN App | Download | RSS | New to podcasts?
Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (May 9, 2017), we’re joined by FiveThirtyEight’s Chris Herring to break down the latest news from the NBA playoffs as we edge closer and closer to the conference championships. We discuss Celtics vs. Wizards and the sweeps by the Cavaliers and the Warriors. Next, the Mets have had a wild week, but is their injury-ridden squad cursed? Finally, FiveThirtyEight’s Christie Aschwanden returns to fill us in on the attempts to run a two-hour marathon. Plus, a significant digit on Ryan Howard.
- You can check FiveThirtyEight’s latest NBA predictions, which are updated after every game.
- The Ringer’s Jonathan Tjarks says the Celtics-Wizards series has been a game of coaching Whac-A-Mole.
- In his latest piece, FiveThirtyEight’s Chris Herring takes a look at Draymond Green’s defensive prowess.
- Chris also wrote about how Isaiah Thomas, the shortest guy in the NBA, became unstoppable.
- Rob Arthur wrote about the Mets’ unremarkable injury woes.
- FiveThirtyEight’s latest MLB predictions (updated after every game) currently give the Mets a 38 percent chance of making the playoffs.
- FiveThirtyEight’s Christie Aschwanden shared some thoughts on Eliud Kipchoge’s attempt to run a two-hour marathon. He came tantalizingly close.
- Significant Digit: .184, Ryan Howard’s batting average for the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A Gwinnett team. Howard was released from his contract on Monday after 11 games.