The Browns Have Been Better Than Average For Only 10 Weeks In The Last 20 Years

The Cleveland Browns … might actually be good this year? As the season opens, FiveThirtyEight’s NFL forecast thinks there’s a 41 percent chance the Browns will make the playoffs, which is way more optimistic than in years past. But before they get good, sportswriter Neil Paine wanted to relive the bad. Buckle up, it’s a bumpy ride.