MLB The Astros Are Chasing History. But The Phillies Know How To Pull A Historic Upset. ILLUSTRATION BY FIVETHIRTYEIGHT / GETTY IMAGES

On paper, this year’s World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks like a gigantic mismatch. The Astros won 106 games during the regular season, with a plus-219 run differential, 57.7 wins above replacement and a 1589 Elo rating; the Phillies won 87 with a plus-62 differential, 42.0 WAR and a 1547 Elo. Based on a composite of the differences in those four categories, this is the seventh-most lopsided World Series matchup (on paper) since 1903:

Astros-Phillies is one of the most imbalanced World Series Every World Series matchup in history based on an overall lopsidedness ranking of four factors: pre-series Elo rating, regular season win percentage, regular season run differential and regular season wins above replacement Lopsidedness Ranking Year ▲ ▼ Favorite ▲ ▼ Underdog ▲ ▼ Elo ▲ ▼ W% ▲ ▼ RPG Diff ▲ ▼ WAR ▲ ▼ OVR ▲ ▼ 1906 Cubs White Sox 🏆 1 1 3 4 1 1927 Yankees 🏆 Pirates 12 5 2 2 2 1932 Yankees 🏆 Cubs 5 3 6 10 3 1944 Cardinals 🏆 Browns 11 4 8 1 3 1939 Yankees 🏆 Reds 2 18 1 5 5 1998 Yankees 🏆 Padres 6 7 7 6 5 2022 Astros Phillies 17 2 12 11 7 1984 Tigers 🏆 Padres 14 15 19 8 8 1975 Reds 🏆 Red Sox 8 17 11 26 9 1936 Yankees 🏆 Giants 21 22 4 21 10 1961 Yankees 🏆 Reds 4 25 13 30 11 1905 Giants 🏆 Athletics 16 24 16 23 12 1945 Cubs Tigers 🏆 19 32 18 13 13 2006 Tigers Cardinals 🏆 26 20 22 17 14 2020 Dodgers 🏆 Rays 15 40 5 28 15 1985 Cardinals Royals 🏆 24 30 23 14 16 1995 Indians Braves 🏆 31 21 15 27 17 1973 Athletics 🏆 Mets 36 19 27 12 17 1969 Orioles Mets 🏆 44 37 10 3 17 1986 Mets 🏆 Red Sox 23 13 34 25 20 2016 Cubs 🏆 Indians 33 36 14 15 21 1990 Athletics Reds 🏆 9 14 50 34 22 2019 Astros Nationals 🏆 73 10 21 7 23 1938 Yankees 🏆 Cubs 29 26 17 40 24 2011 Rangers Cardinals 🏆 20 56 33 9 25 1907 Cubs 🏆 Tigers 18 8 74 19 26 1970 Orioles 🏆 Reds 3 58 26 35 27 1909 Pirates 🏆 Tigers 22 11 39 53 28 1954 Indians Giants 🏆 13 9 54 56 29 1950 Yankees 🏆 Phillies 7 46 20 61 30 1988 Athletics Dodgers 🏆 25 34 38 37 30 1974 Dodgers Athletics 🏆 41 16 36 42 32 2003 Yankees Marlins 🏆 53 30 35 18 33 1987 Cardinals Twins 🏆 52 28 24 41 34 2009 Yankees 🏆 Phillies 34 28 55 33 35 1908 Cubs 🏆 Tigers 10 38 53 51 36 1937 Yankees 🏆 Giants 49 53 9 43 37 1983 Orioles 🏆 Phillies 37 41 43 36 38 1943 Cardinals Yankees 🏆 28 45 46 39 39 1915 Red Sox 🏆 Phillies 35 12 60 57 40 2007 Red Sox 🏆 Rockies 67 50 32 16 41 1933 Senators Giants 🏆 30 39 48 55 42 1914 Athletics Braves 🏆 57 63 29 29 43 1929 Athletics 🏆 Cubs 47 42 47 44 44 1920 Indians 🏆 Robins 62 65 41 24 45 1963 Yankees Dodgers 🏆 32 62 45 54 46 1971 Orioles Pirates 🏆 27 49 72 46 47 1934 Tigers Cardinals 🏆 66 61 31 38 48 1959 White Sox Dodgers 🏆 39 44 59 58 49 1968 Tigers 🏆 Cardinals 42 55 52 52 50 1989 Athletics 🏆 Giants 40 48 66 60 51 1948 Indians 🏆 Braves 56 66 28 66 52 1967 Cardinals 🏆 Red Sox 51 33 71 63 53 2018 Red Sox 🏆 Dodgers 61 6 67 86 54 1919 Reds 🏆 White Sox 38 35 57 93 55 1947 Yankees 🏆 Dodgers 55 79 25 68 56 1940 Reds 🏆 Tigers 64 23 82 65 57 1964 Yankees Cardinals 🏆 48 56 40 91 58 2021 Astros Braves 🏆 104 52 49 31 59 1931 Athletics Cardinals 🏆 108 43 69 20 60 2000 Mets Yankees 🏆 43 51 79 79 61 1996 Braves Yankees 🏆 75 75 61 45 62 1976 Reds 🏆 Yankees 46 78 51 84 63 1982 Brewers Cardinals 🏆 81 82 37 59 63 1928 Yankees 🏆 Cardinals 69 54 63 74 65 1921 Yankees Giants 🏆 77 73 64 49 66 1965 Twins Dodgers 🏆 68 68 42 99 67 1949 Dodgers Yankees 🏆 87 92 68 32 68 1956 Yankees 🏆 Dodgers 88 74 30 87 68 1980 Royals Phillies 🏆 70 58 73 85 70 1930 Athletics 🏆 Cardinals 115 27 102 47 71 2004 Cardinals Red Sox 🏆 90 47 76 83 72 2013 Red Sox 🏆 Cardinals 106 92 80 22 73 1913 Giants Athletics 🏆 59 60 110 73 74 1911 Athletics 🏆 Giants 72 76 56 102 75 1953 Dodgers Yankees 🏆 80 72 84 71 76 1924 Giants Senators 🏆 89 84 44 90 76 2008 Rays Phillies 🏆 79 69 96 64 78 1957 Yankees Braves 🏆 84 80 70 78 79 1935 Cubs Tigers 🏆 63 64 91 96 80 2014 Royals Giants 🏆 71 91 105 48 81 2001 Diamondbacks 🏆 Yankees 96 111 58 50 81 1952 Yankees 🏆 Dodgers 54 98 87 80 83 1993 Blue Jays 🏆 Phillies 45 100 108 69 84 1999 Braves Yankees 🏆 101 67 80 75 85 2002 Angels 🏆 Giants 93 77 62 92 86 2015 Royals 🏆 Mets 99 69 78 81 87 1912 Red Sox 🏆 Giants 82 88 86 77 88 1926 Cardinals 🏆 Yankees 50 103 85 97 89 1917 White Sox 🏆 Giants 86 87 75 88 90 1925 Pirates 🏆 Senators 78 104 65 95 91 1978 Yankees 🏆 Dodgers 98 71 88 94 92 1992 Braves Blue Jays 🏆 83 86 77 106 93 2017 Dodgers Astros 🏆 74 83 90 108 94 1958 Braves Yankees 🏆 65 92 116 89 95 1981 Yankees Dodgers 🏆 85 109 101 70 96 1903 Pirates Americans 🏆 58 97 106 105 97 1972 Athletics 🏆 Reds 111 105 89 67 98 1977 Dodgers Yankees 🏆 91 102 83 104 99 1942 Cardinals 🏆 Yankees 95 80 104 103 100 1946 Cardinals 🏆 Red Sox 60 116 109 100 101 1997 Indians Marlins 🏆 114 113 97 62 102 2010 Rangers Giants 🏆 92 100 94 101 103 1955 Yankees Dodgers 🏆 76 107 95 110 104 1951 Giants Yankees 🏆 109 99 112 72 105 1941 Yankees 🏆 Dodgers 94 89 100 111 106 2012 Tigers Giants 🏆 112 115 93 76 107 1966 Dodgers Orioles 🏆 100 108 111 82 108 1960 Yankees Pirates 🏆 107 84 103 113 109 1910 Cubs Athletics 🏆 103 95 98 117 110 1922 Yankees Giants 🏆 110 90 117 98 111 1916 Red Sox 🏆 Robins 97 106 113 112 112 1991 Braves Twins 🏆 118 96 99 118 113 1923 Giants Yankees 🏆 102 110 107 115 114 2005 Astros White Sox 🏆 116 118 92 109 115 1979 Pirates 🏆 Orioles 105 114 114 116 116 1962 Yankees 🏆 Giants 113 112 115 114 117 1918 Red Sox 🏆 Cubs 117 117 118 107 118 Show more rows Composite ranking is based on the lowest sum of the four component rankings. 🏆 = Won World Series. Sources: Baseball-Reference.com, FanGraphs

That helps explain why the Astros also have a sizable 67 percent championship probability going into the series, according to our MLB forecast model. Since we started making predictions back in 2015, only one World Series — 2020, when the L.A. Dodgers were 69 percent favorites over the Tampa Bay Rays — saw the favorite carry better odds heading into Game 1 than Houston has right now:

Houston is among the biggest favorites of the Elo era Highest pre-World Series championship odds for favorites, according to FiveThirtyEight’s Elo-based model, 2015-22 Favorite Underdog Year Team Elo Team Elo Favorite Odds 2020 Dodgers 🏆 1609 Rays 1564 68.7% 2022 Astros 1589 Phillies 1547 67.4 2016 Cubs 🏆 1589 Indians 1556 63.0 2019 Astros 1593 Nationals 🏆 1579 59.9 2018 Red Sox 🏆 1600 Dodgers 1582 59.7 2017 Dodgers 1585 Astros 🏆 1572 55.4 2015 Royals 🏆 1549 Mets 1542 54.5 2021 Astros 1571 Braves 🏆 1565 50.3 🏆 = Won World Series. Source: Retrosheet

Historically, massive favorites according to the composite method tend to win far more often than not. Nine of the 10 most lopsided World Series went to the favored team — granting that the only exception was No. 1 on the list, when the White Sox bested the uptown rival Cubs in 1906 — and so did 14 of the top 20. More recently, however, things have been a little less predictable. In the FiveThirtyEight Elo era, favorites are 4-3 (even though teams with 60-plus percent chances are 2-0).

So the Phillies face a big gap in credentials on paper. But they are not hopeless. After all, Philadelphia already pulled off one of the biggest upsets in division series history when it knocked off the 101-win Atlanta Braves — a team with an even larger pre-series Elo edge over Philly (48.7 points) than the Astros currently have (42.9). And the Phillies’ hopes come down to a few areas where they may genuinely have an advantage against the business-like buzzsaw that is Houston.

The first of those is on offense. While the Astros boast dangerous slugger Yordan Álvarez — plus a lineup deep enough to average a very respectable 4.5 runs per game in the ALCS even as the New York Yankees held Álvarez to a downright mortal .675 OPS — the Phillies’ lineup has been on another level this postseason. They lead all playoff teams in runs scored (57), runs per game (5.18, more than a half-run better than any other team), slugging percentage (.442) and are second only to the Toronto Blue Jays — who played just two games before getting eliminated — in OPS (.749). Among hitters with at least 25 plate appearances, nobody in MLB has a better OPS than Bryce Harper’s 1.351 mark; in fact, that’s the 18th-best mark for any qualified hitter in a single postseason ever.

And the scary thing is that, even if Harper regresses some, a number of Philadelphia hitters have room to improve on their postseason numbers to date: Eight of their 10 most-used hitters in the playoffs have a lower OPS this postseason than during the regular season (with Harper and Kyle Schwarber being the only exceptions). If the Phillies can continue their scoring barrage, they will never be outside of striking distance in a game — just ask the San Diego Padres, who could not put the lid on Philly’s offense long enough to hold multiple leads during the late stages of the NLCS.

The other major area where Philadelphia may have an edge on Houston is in the starting rotation. Yes, Houston did get the most WAR from starting pitchers of any team during the regular season, with Philly sitting at No. 3 behind the Astros and Dodgers. But in the playoffs, the Phillies’ aces have shown they can stand toe-to-toe with Houston’s top arms. Philadelphia’s starters collectively have a lower postseason WHIP than Houston’s (0.86 versus 1.10), and three of the four likely Philly starters have a lower WHIP than their starting counterpart on the Astros — Aaron Nola (1.10) versus Justin Verlander (1.50) in Game 1; Zack Wheeler (0.51) versus Framber Valdez (0.87) in Game 2; and Noah Syndergaard (0.75) versus Lance McCullers Jr. (1.18) in Game 4.

Philly will need to lean heavily on the twin pillars of slugging and starting pitching, because Houston looks better in just about every other area. Defensively, it’s not even a contest (and we wouldn’t expect it to be), as the Astros ranked No. 5 in fielding runs above average during the regular season while the Phillies ranked 28th. And although the much-maligned Philadelphia bullpen has improved from its perennially abominable reputation in previous seasons — or even earlier this season — it has still lagged behind the Astros during both the regular season (Houston was No. 3 in relief WAR; Philly was No. 12) and the postseason.

All of this makes sense: Houston is plainly the better all-around team on paper. Based on game-by-game odds, the Astros even have a 12 percent chance of sweeping the series and going undefeated in the entire postseason, a feat not accomplished since 1976. But that doesn’t mean the Phillies don’t have a chance. After upset World Series losses in 2019 and 2021, the Astros should know by now that every Fall Classic underdog has its day — a truism more accurate now than ever.

Check out our latest MLB predictions.