Team USA’s World Baseball Classic Championship Didn’t Come Easy

Team USA finally did it. Buoyed by a tremendous pitching performance from starter Marcus Stroman — who carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning — the United States routed Puerto Rico 8-0 in Wednesday night’s title game of the World Baseball Classic, securing America’s first-ever championship at the event.

Going from mediocre (they went into 2017 with a 10-10 all-time record in the tournament) to championship-worthy wasn’t easy for the U.S. Although the American roster was stacked with major-leaguers, the team once again found itself facing elimination after losing to Puerto Rico last Friday. Keeping its tournament hopes alive meant beating the Dominican Republic — the second-best team in WBC history by my calculations, (and one which had roared back to beat the U.S. a week earlier) — in a do-or-die qualifier, then beating Japan (the greatest team in WBC history) in the semis, and then turning the tables in a rematch with Puerto Rico (who were undefeated and playing as well as any WBC team ever).

Talk about a difficult path to a championship:

OPPONENT DATE ROUND TEAM ALL-TIME SRS RANK USA’S RESULT 3/10 Round 1 Colombia 11th W 3-2 3/11 Round 1 Dominican Republic 2nd L 7-5 3/12 Round 1 Canada 17th W 8-0 3/15 Round 2 Venezuela 9th W 4-2 3/17 Round 2 Puerto Rico 5th L 6-5 3/18 Round 2 Dominican Republic 2nd W 6-3 3/21 Semis Japan 1st W 2-1 3/22 Final Puerto Rico 5th W 8-0 Team USA’s path to the championsip The Simple Rating System (SRS) adjusts a team’s per-game run differential for strength of schedule. This SRS ranking uses data from all WBC matches since 2006, with extra weight applied to games in later rounds. Source: Wikipedia

But the U.S. persevered through it all, and now they are WBC champions. And who knows — perhaps the win will even convince more marquee players to represent America at future World Baseball Classics.

Now, if only they could do something about those painfully ‘90s-looking uniforms.