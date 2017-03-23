Team USA’s World Baseball Classic Championship Didn’t Come Easy

Team USA finally did it. Buoyed by a tremendous pitching performance from starter Marcus Stroman — who carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning — the United States routed Puerto Rico 8-0 in Wednesday night’s title game of the World Baseball Classic, securing America’s first-ever championship at the event.
Going from mediocre (they went into 2017 with a 10-10 all-time record in the tournament) to championship-worthy wasn’t easy for the U.S. Although the American roster was stacked with major-leaguers, the team once again found itself facing elimination after losing to Puerto Rico last Friday. Keeping its tournament hopes alive meant beating the Dominican Republic — the second-best team in WBC history by my calculations,1 (and one which had roared back to beat the U.S. a week earlier) — in a do-or-die qualifier, then beating Japan (the greatest team in WBC history) in the semis, and then turning the tables in a rematch with Puerto Rico (who were undefeated and playing as well as any WBC team ever).
Talk about a difficult path to a championship:
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|ROUND
|TEAM
|ALL-TIME SRS RANK
|USA’S RESULT
|3/10
|Round 1
|Colombia
|11th
|W 3-2
|3/11
|Round 1
|Dominican Republic
|2nd
|L 7-5
|3/12
|Round 1
|Canada
|17th
|W 8-0
|3/15
|Round 2
|Venezuela
|9th
|W 4-2
|3/17
|Round 2
|Puerto Rico
|5th
|L 6-5
|3/18
|Round 2
|Dominican Republic
|2nd
|W 6-3
|3/21
|Semis
|Japan
|1st
|W 2-1
|3/22
|Final
|Puerto Rico
|5th
|W 8-0
But the U.S. persevered through it all, and now they are WBC champions. And who knows — perhaps the win will even convince more marquee players to represent America at future World Baseball Classics.
Now, if only they could do something about those painfully ‘90s-looking uniforms.Share on Facebook