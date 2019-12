Stat School: From Box Scores To RAPTOR Hot Takedown unpacks the evolution of statistics in the NBA.

Hot Takedown is bringing back one of its favorite segments from Hot Takedown 1.0 — STAT SCHOOL!

We talk a lot about statistics on the show, and we think it’s worthwhile every so often to offer a refresher on where these stats come from, what exactly they’re measuring and why they matter.

On today’s show, we break down basketball statistics: where they started, how the stats evolved and where they’re at now.