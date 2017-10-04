Significant Digits For Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

8-4

The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 8-4 in the American League wildcard game to advance to the playoffs. [The New York Post]

68 percent

Percentage of registered voters who said that President Trump’s call for players and fans to boycott participating in NFL games was inappropriate. [USA Today]

7,100

Equifax, the subject of a data breach exposing the personal information of upwards of 140 million Americans, has the data behind the payrolls of some 7,100 different companies. The 40 largest employers in the U.S. have refused to say that they would sever ties with the company following the staggering cyberattack. [Bloomberg]

10 million

Estimated number of Facebook users who saw 2016 political ads paid for by Russian entities. That’s what $100,000 for 3,000 ads buys you. [The Wall Street Journal]

3 billion

Remember Yahoo, America’s most vestigial tech company? The one that got fire sale’d to the largest telecom available at the time? It turns out that the 1 billion accounts with the company that were affected by a 2013 data breach were actually 3 billion accounts. [The Daily Beast]

