Significant Digits for Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

11,000 scientists warn of ‘untold suffering’

A statement from more than 11,000 scientists warns the global population will experience “untold suffering due to the climate crisis” unless major changes are made to how people live on a daily basis. The recommendations include “ending population growth, leaving fossil fuels in the ground, halting forest destruction and slashing meat eating” and the statement specifically connects the current climate crisis with excessive consumption from wealthy lifestyles. [The Guardian]

$50,000 daily fine

On Tuesday, a U.S. district judge ruled that the state of Texas must pay a $50,000 fine for every day that foster children living in large group homes do not have 24-hour supervision. In 2011, there was a class-action lawsuit against alleging child abuse in long-term foster care facilities, and reforms are being implemented now. However, the judge was unsatisfied with how quickly changes are being made and said the fines could double to $100,000. [Houston Chronicle]

86 percent of young Americans

Do you remember what you did to make money when you were younger? Things are … different now. According to a survey from Morning Consult, 86 percent of people between the ages of 13 and 18 are willing to try out influencing, the practice of getting paid to promote products on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. And while 61 percent of the survey’s respondents already post online about brands, only 12 percent consider themselves actual influencers. [Bloomberg]

500 additional police offices

New York City’s subways are notorious for delays, poor maintenance, strange smells and weekend schedules filled with closures and confusing notices. The New York Times reports Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to expand the number of police on patrol in the system by another 500 officers (there are 2,500 currently) to deal with fare evasion and homelessness. The additional policing would cost more than $50 million a year, which critics say is ridiculous given the subway system’s financial crisis. [New York Times]

100 percent dingo

It’s one thing to wonder exactly what breed your rescue pet is, it’s entirely another to find an adorable stray pup found in the backyard of an Australian rural town, and then discover it’s an endangered Australian alpine dingo. A DNA test confirmed the discovery, which excited conservationists because Australian alpine dingos are currently vulnerable to extinction. The very cute pup was named Wandi, after the town of Wandiligong where it was found. [Washington Post]

78 years

It has been 78 years since the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program started its season with a record of eight wins and no losses, but the team is now playing surprisingly well. The Gophers have a top-tier quarterback and and now generate 9.67 net yards per pass attempt. The team is up against fifth-ranked Penn State this Saturday. [FiveThirtyEight]