Significant Digits For Wednesday, May 31, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

7-1

Yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of consumers in a 7-to-1 decision on a printer ink case that has ramifications on how third-party companies can build businesses that service bigger companies’ product lines. It came down to the rights of a patent-holder after its product is sold — in this case, can printer-maker Lexmark stop a third-party company from refilling its ink cartridges. [Consumerist, SCOTUSBlog]

$11

The Ivanka Trump brand, once a contender in the luxury market, has moved considerably downmarket over the past seven years. Ivanka Trump “fashion jewelry” can be found for a cool $11, despite once appealing to consumers who coveted $10,000 necklaces. [Bloomberg]

32 percent

We’re in the golden age of cheap chocolate, with a cocoa global surplus pushing prices down by 32 percent in the past year. That’s showing signs of ending, with cocoa futures up and prices set to rise. Imagine that it’s the day after Easter and you’re in the seasonal aisle at the CVS and you have even less self-control than usual — that is how you should be handling this news. [Bloomberg]

97 percent fresh

Don’t look now, but “Wonder Woman” is poised to be the best-reviewed D.C. Comics film in years, with a 97 percent fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating two days ahead of its release. Generally, that’s a great sign. [Rotten Tomatoes, FiveThirtyEight]

$1,000

That is a big, round, aesthetically pleasing number — catnip for stock traders. The financial world was agog yesterday when Amazon shares traded above $1,000 per share, a fundamentally meaningless threshold that nevertheless satisfies the ape parts of the human brain. [CNBC]

532,000 viewers

Average number of viewers aged 25 to 54 who were watching MSNBC in primetime on weeknights in the month of May. That number made MSNBC the top channel in cable news for the first time since September 2000. [Variety]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.