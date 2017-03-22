Significant Digits For Wednesday, March 22, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

0

Number of new free agents signed by the Houston Texans so far; it’s the only NFL team to not yet add to its roster. The Texans are reportedly eyeing Dallas quarterback Tony Romo. [CBS]

1 state

Fun fact: Hawaii is the only state with no Christians in its delegation to Congress. The state is 63 percent Christian, and its congressional delegation consists of one Jew, one Hindu and two Buddhists. [Pew Research Center]

2 states

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a bill Tuesday that ends the practice of honoring notorious failure and traitor Robert E. Lee on the same day as the national holiday commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. The military leader of the Confederacy is for some reason still recognized in two states, Alabama and Mississippi, on the same day as King. [The Associate Press]

80,000 EpiPens

A recall has been instituted in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and several countries in Europe for EpiPens that are malfunctioning. [STAT]

$90 million

Paramount appears to have given up on the Terminator franchise. “Terminator: Genisys” made a miserable $90 million at the U.S. box office, damning that potential spinoff, and it looks like the studio has moved on. [The Independent]

$4.2 billion NZD

Value of goods sold in New Zealand by Apple, which led to zero dollars in local tax. [Ars Technica]

